H World Group Releases 2024 Sustainability Report, Advancing Sustainable Development through Service Innovation and Green Operations

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) (HK:01179), a leading hospitality group, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth powered by innovation, inclusion, and bold environmental action. Recognized as the “Outstanding ESG Practice Cases of 2024” by the China Association for Public Companies, the company continued to enhance its ESG practices and drive sustainable development across the industry.



The report outlines the Group’s commitments, strategies, management efforts, and achievements across 6 key dimensions: corporate governance, service excellence, employee well-being, industry advancement, environmental responsibility, and social contribution.

Advancing a Greener Future Through Low-Carbon Innovation

H World advanced its green vision through 3 key pillars: green buildings, green operations, and green services, in partnership with its global ecosystem”.

Flagship products such as Hanting 3.5, JI Hotel 5.0, and Hi Inn 2.0 have adopted modular construction techniques, enabling faster construction, superior quality, and significantly lower environmental footprints. Green Operations: Environmental criteria were integrated into supplier partnerships, advancing initiatives like eco-friendly materials, smart linen management, and sustainable laundry systems to reduce resource consumption.

Environmental criteria were integrated into supplier partnerships, advancing initiatives like eco-friendly materials, smart linen management, and sustainable laundry systems to reduce resource consumption. Green Services: The “Green Living” program in China encouraged 872,000 guest stays to opt out of towel replacement. The program has reduced over 7.88 million pieces of towel laundry, saving over 24,000 tons of water, 680 MWh of electricity, and preventing 676 tons of carbon emissions. The program was powered by a partnership with Alipay, combining hospitality and fintech innovation for measurable impact.

Empowering Employees for Meaningful Careers

H World is proud to champion female leadership across all levels of the organization. H World has 28,502 full-time employees by the end of 2024, 62.4% of whom are women. Within its China operations, 59.6% of all hotel general managers are female. On H World’s Board of Directors, female directors accounted for 42.9%.

H World partnered with over 130 universities in 100+ cities across 27 provinces have created over 2,600 annual internship positions. In 2024, H World was recognized by the Ministry of Education as an “Outstanding Industry-Academia Cooperation Case” and named one of the “Most Popular Employers Among Chinese University Students” by 51job, one of China’s largest recruitment platforms.

H World International received the “Best Trainer in Germany” award from Capital magazine.

Giving Back to Society and Building Caring Communities

H World actively fulfills its corporate social responsibility through long-standing public welfare initiatives:

Following the severe floods in Guilin, Guangxi in June 2024, H World opened its hotel lobbies and restaurants to affected residents, offering shelter, hot water, charging stations, and internet access.

In support of rural revitalization, H World promoted an integrated “ Hotel + Rural Economy “ model. Notably, JI Hotel has partnered with Zhenghe County in Fujian Province for 6 consecutive years to procure 3 0,000 kilograms of local tea annually and developed an eco-farm demonstration site in Wuchang County , Heilongjiang Province .

Launched in 2016, the “ Scholarly HanTing “ online teaching initiative has expanded its reach to support more students in remote rural schools. The program provides high-quality educational resources for children and offers professional training for local teachers, helping to bridge the rural education gap.

Effective Governance as the Cornerstone of Sustainability

H World continued to elevate its service standards through strengthened safety measures, diversified offerings, and breakthroughs in digital innovation.

The Group also established a Security Assurance Committee, led directly by the CEO, to oversee guest safety. It has enacted 16 internal policies, including the Information Security Management Framework, as well as data privacy statements for both individual and corporate members.

To support suppliers in improving product and service quality, Legacy Huazhu partnered with external auditing agencies to establish a third-party supplier audit assessment system. In 2024, a total of 972 audits were conducted, covering 699 suppliers. The audit coverage rate for strategic and key suppliers reached 98%.

You can download the H World Group Limited 2024 Sustainability Report at:

https://ir.hworld.com/system/files-encrypted/nasdaq_kms/assets/2025/05/29/22-17-22/H%20World%202024%20Sustainability%20Report.pdf

*Unless otherwise noted, the data presented refers to the year 2024 or as of the end of the reporting period.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) (HK:01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. H World’s brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com

