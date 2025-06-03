Insilico Medicine Announces Nature Medicine Publication of Phase IIa Results Evaluating Rentosertib, the Novel TNIK Inhibitor for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Discovered and Designed with a Pioneering AI Approach

Phase IIa study results of Rentosertib were published simultaneously in Nature Medicine (IF = 58.7) and presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025.

Medicine and presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025. Encouraging clinical data showed that patients receiving 60 mg QD Rentosertib experienced the greatest mean improvement in lung function, as measured by forced vital capacity (FVC), with a mean change of +98.4 mL, compared to a mean decline of -20.3 mL in the placebo group.

Exploratory biomarkers analyses further validated the biological mechanism of TNIK, the novel target identified through a generative AI approach, supporting Rentosertib’s potential anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the pharmaceutical industry, reshaping the landscape from target identification to personalized medicine, and unlocking unprecedented opportunities to accelerate drug discovery and delivery. Despite growing adoption, only a few AI-discovered or AI-designed drug candidates have advanced to clinical trials, and even fewer have demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept.

On June 3, 2025, the industry’s first proof-of-concept clinical validation of AI-driven drug discovery was published in Nature Medicine. Insilico Medicine and collaborators reported promising safety and efficacy results from a Phase IIa trial of Rentosertib (known as ISM001-055), a TNIK inhibitor developed using Insilico’s generative AI platform, Pharma.AI, for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Additionally, the exploratory analysis of biomarkers in this paper further validated the biological mechanism of TNIK inhibition, the novel target identified through a generative AI approach, supporting Rentosertib’s potential anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory effects.

“These results not only suggest that Rentosertib has a manageable safety and tolerability profile, but also warrants further investigation in larger-scale clinical trials of longer duration, demonstrating the transformative potential of AI in drug discovery and development and paving the way for faster and more innovative therapeutic advancements,” Said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

“We are thrilled that our research findings have been published in Nature Medicine. Rentosertib represents a truly innovative therapeutic, with both its target identification and molecular design powered by AI—an approach that is pioneering in the pharmaceutical industry. IPF remains a highly challenging disease with significant unmet clinical needs. This study demonstrates that Rentosertib has the potential to provide meaningful clinical benefits for IPF patients, which is truly exciting. However, the sample size in each patient group was relatively limited, and these findings will need to be validated in larger cohort studies.” said Dr. Zuojun Xu, Professor at the Peking Union Medical College and the lead investigator of the Phase IIa clinical trial of Rentosertib in IPF patients.

The Phase IIa GENESIS-IPF trial (Generative AI Enabled Novel Experimental Study of ISM001-055 in Subjects with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) reported in this paper is a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that enrolled 71 patients with IPF across 22 sites in China. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either placebo, 30 mg Rentosertib once daily (QD), 30 mg twice daily (BID), or 60 mg QD for 12 weeks.

The results demonstrated that Rentosertib exhibited a manageable safety and tolerability profile, with similar rates of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) observed across all treatment groups, thereby meeting the primary endpoint. Most adverse events (AEs) were mild to moderate in severity, and serious adverse events (SAEs) were rare. Notably, all adverse events resolved following discontinuation of treatment.

Promising outcomes were also observed for the secondary efficacy endpoint, with a dose-dependent improvement in forced vital capacity (FVC), the gold-standard metric assessing lung function in IPF patients. Patients receiving 60 mg QD Rentosertib showed the greatest mean improvement in lung function, with a mean FVC increase of +98.4 mL, compared to a mean decline of -20.3 mL in the placebo group.