OREiN Launches World’s First Matter-Certified Smart Bathroom Exhaust Fan, Advancing AiDot’s Leadership in Smart Home Innovation

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the official release of the Matter 1.3 protocol, AiDot continues its pioneering streak in multi-platform smart home innovation. Today, AiDot proudly announces that its sub-brand OREiN has launched the industry’s first Matter 1.3-Certified Smart Bathroom Exhaust Fan, named OL05S. This next-generation fan seamlessly integrates ventilation, lighting, audio, and sensing into one unified and intelligent system.



World’s First Matter-Certified Smart Bathroom Exhaust Fan by OREiN — works with all major smart home platforms.

As one of the earliest adopters of the Matter protocol, AiDot has already reached major milestones in the realms of smart lighting and air purification — including the sale of over one million Matter-certified smart bulbs and the launch of the WELOV P200 Pro, recognized as the world’s first Matter-Certified air purifier, introduced earlier last year. The debut of the OREiN OL05S marks the brand’s latest advancement into the smart climate and utility category, showcasing AiDot’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering innovative, category-defining Matter-enabled devices.

The OREiN OL05S Smart Bathroom Exhaust Fan transforms the traditional bathroom into an intelligent, sensory-rich space. Designed for both high performance and personalization, it offers a range of advanced features:

Seamless Smart Home Integration — Powered by Matter 1.3

Effortlessly connect the fan to any major smart home platform — Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, or SmartThings — without the need for additional hubs or complicated setup. Simply scan the QR code to link the fan to your preferred app. Regardless of the ecosystem, users can enjoy core functions such as on/off control, color customization, scheduling, and automation — all within a unified and consistent experience. It’s a future-ready solution designed for smarter bathrooms.

Total Control, Your Way — App, Remote & Voice

While essential features can be accessed via voice control through leading platforms, the AiDot app unlocks the full capabilities of the OL05S. Adjust airflow between 110 and 160 CFM — both optimized for quiet operation — customize lighting temperature from 2700K to 6500K, manage indoor humidity levels, and explore 16 million RGB ambient color options. Real-time humidity monitoring provides valuable insights into your bathroom’s environment. Additionally, the included wall-mountable remote gives users convenient physical control — ideal for those who prefer a more traditional interface.

Smart Humidity Sensor for Greener Dehumidification

Equipped with a built-in humidity sensor, the OL05S activates at 60% humidity — well below the typical 70% threshold of standard fans. This early response helps prevent mold growth, reduces energy consumption, and maintains a more comfortable indoor climate.

Built-in Bluetooth Speaker for Total Relaxation

Elevate your shower experience with immersive sound. Whether you’re listening to a playlist, a guided meditation, or ambient white noise, the high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker transforms your bathroom into a personal sanctuary.

Streamlined Installation with Fast-Mount Bracket

Installing bathroom fans can be challenging due to the need for precise cutting and placement. The OL05S simplifies the process with an exclusive fast-mount bracket that minimizes prep work and ensures easier positioning, making installation quicker and more user-friendly.

Availability

The OREiN OL05S Matter Smart Bathroom Exhaust Fan can now be purchased at $265.99 with code “orein05” now available on Amazon, with full global Matter integration supported from launch.

About OREiN:

OREiN, a brand of AiDot, serves as a prominent provider of lighting solutions for home construction and renovation. With its roots deeply embedded in a distinguished lighting manufacturing legacy of 20 years, OREiN prioritizes the creation of a more healthful and delightful lifestyle through the enhancement of lighting environments in both indoor and outdoor spaces.