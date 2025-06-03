Project InnerSpace Launches Initiative to Accelerate Geothermal Development in Indonesia

Geothermal has the potential to unlock vast amounts of affordable, reliable, and clean energy and heat, becoming a vital part of Indonesia’s energy security and economic development

JAKARTA, Indonesia , June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Project InnerSpace, an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to eliminating the major barriers to scaled development of geothermal energy, launched a new effort in partnership with the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a leading energy think tank in Indonesia, to further expand development of Indonesia’s vast geothermal resources.



Project InnerSpace and Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), a leading energy think tank in Indonesia, will publish a comprehensive geothermal report and roadmap, entitled “The Future of Geothermal in Indonesia,” this fall.

Indonesia is the second largest producer of geothermal energy for electricity worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency’s “ The Future of Geothermal Energy ” report. Indonesia added more than 1GW of geothermal net power capacity to its energy supply between 2013 and 2023 and has large-scale geothermal projects underway. Much more is possible. An initial analysis of data from Project InnerSpace’s GeoMap™ shows that Indonesia has about 3,000 GW of geothermal potential, of which about 20 GW — or half of Indonesia’s total energy demand — can be reached at an LCOE of less than $150 per MWh. There is also significant opportunity for direct-use heat.

Project InnerSpace and IESR convened a broad group of industry leaders, policy-makers, and subject matter experts in Jakarta today to solicit ideas and feedback for a concrete and actionable plan to meet that potential and rapidly scale geothermal development in Indonesia. Project InnerSpace and IESR will publish a comprehensive geothermal report and roadmap, entitled “The Future of Geothermal in Indonesia,” in English and Bahasa Indonesia in the fall. The report will leverage Indonesia-based subject matter experts and expertise to examine the country’s total geothermal potential across all applications and technological concepts, and offer recommendations for overcoming investment barriers, adopting policies that encourage geothermal development, and implementing practical strategies to move the industry forward. Contributors include Universitas Gadjah Mada , Enerka, Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center and Universitas Brawijaya .

“Indonesia has long recognized geothermal energy as a central component of its energy strategy,” said Fabby Tumiwa, Executive Director of IESR. “Working in partnership on this initiative with Project InnerSpace, we hope to accelerate development so we can truly take advantage of the vast geothermal resources beneath our feet. Indonesia is already a global leader in geothermal energy generation, but, through initiatives like this report, the nation can continue to advance into the next-generation of geothermal exploration and growth.”

“Indonesia sits atop massive geothermal resources so it is only fitting that it is among the countries at the forefront of geothermal development,” said Jamie Beard, Executive Director of Project InnerSpace. “By bringing together Indonesia’s geothermal energy and policy leaders, we can foster collaboration, accelerate the timeline and turn potential into action. Geothermal will be a huge win for Indonesia’s energy future.”

Project InnerSpace is a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on expanding the use of geothermal energy globally. We are a team of scientists working to combine the voices of visionaries, entrepreneurs, and disruptors with the breakthrough expertise of geologists, drilling experts, and well engineers to build a future where geothermal powers the world with abundant and affordable energy. Project InnerSpace’s catalogue of “Future of” reports includes Texas and Pennsylvania (US), with reports in New Mexico (US), India and Indonesia in development. For more information, visit ProjectInnerSpace.org or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/indonesiapressimage.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/pi_logo_2023_2x_logo.jpg