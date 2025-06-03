Sigenergy’s 20 MWh Modular C&I Solution Defines the Next Generation of Energy Storage

BURGAS, Bulgaria, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy brought together nearly 300 global energy professionals in Burgas to explore the future of commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage. A key highlight of the event was a visit to a landmark 20 MWh project in Malko Tarnovo, powered by Sigenergy’s modular C&I battery energy storage system (BESS). The project highlights the scalability and real-world impact of next-generation storage technology.



Sigenergy’s 20 MWh Modular C&I Solution in Bulgaria

In partnership with Trakia MT Ltd., a leading Bulgarian solar company, the system is installed on a solar farm and features 90 Sigenergy C&I hybrid inverters combined with the SigenStack modular storage solution.

Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, commented: “Sigenergy’s mission is to accelerate the global transition to clean energy with innovative and scalable storage solutions. This project exemplifies how advanced battery systems can drive business growth and decarbonization across industries.”

Modularity Transforming C&I Energy Storage

SigenStack introduces a truly modular approach to C&I energy storage—replacing bulky containerized systems with stackable 12 kWh battery packs. With plug-and-play connectors and tool-free installation, the system eliminates complex wiring, the need for cranes, and heavy machinery.

Thanks to this design, the entire 20 MWh system was installed in just 10 days and fully commissioned within 2 days. Galina Peycheva-Miteva, Owner of Trakia MT Ltd., noted: “The installation was incredibly smooth—more like assembling building blocks than deploying industrial infrastructure. This modular design is a game-changer for the C&I energy storage sector.”

Safety Engineered at the Pack Level

Sigenergy’s C&I BESS solutions set new benchmarks for system safety. At the heart of this innovation is the SigenStack system, engineered with safety at every level. Each 12 kWh battery pack features six layers of protection: temperature sensors, internal fire suppression units, aerogel insulation, decompression valves, high-temperature-resistant insulation pads, and smoke detectors. This configuration enables early detection of thermal runaway at the pack level and initiates a rapid, localized response within seconds.

In contrast, conventional cabinet-style systems typically lack compartmentalization and may take over a minute to react, increasing the risk of fire propagation. By isolating incidents at the module level, SigenStack significantly enhances system reliability and operational safety.

Its advanced inverter platform includes ultra-fast 500 ms anti-backflow protection and long-range arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) technology capable of detecting faults up to 500 meters.

To further validate its safety performance, Sigenergy partnered with global assurance provider Intertek to publish a C&I Safety White Paper. The results confirm full compliance with UL 9540A and IEC 62619, structural stability under extreme testing, and sustained operational efficiency above 95%.

Resilience Made for Zero Maintenance

Built on robust safety and modular design, Sigenergy’s C&I BESS supports 24/7 autonomous operation. With an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, it delivers reliable performance across diverse environmental conditions. Conventional cabinet-style systems, however, often contain more vulnerable components and demand monthly inspections, half-year part replacements, and comprehensive annual maintenance.

Real-time monitoring via a cloud-based platform provides full visibility into system status, energy throughput, and alarms, significantly reducing the need for on-site inspections. Maintenance is also streamlined: faulty battery packs can be replaced individually within two hours, without full system diagnostics or on-site technician intervention. This reduces downtime, simplifies spare parts logistics, and minimizes operational costs.

The successful delivery of this project demonstrates Sigenergy’s excellence in installation speed, safety, operational reliability, and smart management. Looking ahead, Sigenergy is committed to expanding its global footprint, driving the adoption of safer, more efficient, and sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

