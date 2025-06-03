The Gut-Skin-Wellness Connection: How Your Microbiome Affects More Than Just Digestion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In conjunction with World Digestive Health Day, SpaceGut, Malaysia’s first AI-powered at-home Gut Microbiome Test Kit, empowers individuals to improve skin health and sleep quality through personalised diet plans based on advanced gut analysis. By identifying specific bacterial species related to inflammation, metabolic function, and immune modulation, SpaceGut helps address common skin issues and overall well-being challenges like anxiety and stress that reduce sleep quality.



Find out about your gut through a stool sample

Beyond Digestion: The Gut’s Critical Role in Skin Health and Sleep Quality

With rising awareness about the importance of gut health, common misconceptions have also emerged, such as the belief that gut issues solely affect digestion and can be easily fixed with a single probiotic. In reality, everyone’s gut microbiome is unique and influenced by age, diet, lifestyle and environment. Therefore, a personalised approach is essential.

Skin health, for instance, is closely linked to gut imbalances, which can begin as early as childhood due to factors like antibiotic use, poor diet, or birth method. These imbalances often worsen in adulthood due to stress, consumption of processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles, reducing beneficial bacterial strains such as Akkermansia, Faecalibacterium, Alistipes Lactobacillus, and Blautia — all of which are vital in reducing inflammation and maintaining healthy skin.

The gut is also critical for sleep quality. Often referred to as the “second brain”, the gut is responsible for around 90% of the body’s serotonin and over 50% of dopamine precursors – key neurotransmitters that influence mood and sleep.

A deficiency in beneficial bacteria like Faecalibacterium, Bifidobacterium, Eubacterium, or Lactobacillus can lead to difficulty falling asleep, heightened anxiety, brain fog, and increased stress.

General advice like “avoid sugar” only scratches the surface. The core issue lies in overgrowth or deficiency of specific bacterial strains in an individual’s gut. This is where personalised microbiome testing has the potential to be transformative.

SpaceGut’s Science-Backed, AI-Driven Solution

SpaceGut leverages next-generation sequencing and AI to provide personalised insights into gut health. It evaluates microbial diversity, abundance, and activity, across more than 30 health-related markers such as macronutrient metabolism, metabolic rate, sleep, and vitamin synthesis.

Using a proprietary bioinformatics database of over 50,000 samples, SpaceGut’s AI engine analyses an individual’s microbiome to generate fully customised dietary plans, in lieu of general suggestions like “eat more fiber” or “take probiotics.”

Users receive a comprehensive food report that scores over 300 foods and beverages (across 10+ categories) from 0 to 10 based on their compatibility with the user’s unique gut health profile. These include vegetables, fruits, legumes, proteins, seafood and carbohydrates, offering precise nutritional guidance.

“The AI-powered microbiome analysis provides a tailored nutrition strategy targeting specific imbalances in each individual flora. By following this evidence-backed diet guide, users can rebalance their microbiome to improve immune function, mental wellness, skin health, digestive function, and overall health,” remarked Datuk Tony Wong, Founder of SpaceGut

Based on its published studies and company data, SpaceGut finds that that over 80% of customers who follow their personalised plans experience improved digestion and overall well-being.

About SpaceGut

SpaceGut is a pioneering healthtech company focused on transforming wellness through gut microbiome intelligence. Its flagship offering the SpaceGut Microbiome Test combines advanced laboratory diagnostics with proprietary, clinically validated AI to deliver personalised insights into digestive health and overall well-being. By decoding the gut microbiome, SpaceGut empowers individuals to make data-driven lifestyle and nutrition decisions that support improved digestion, immunity, mood, and long-term wellness.

Backed by science and technology, SpaceGut is on a mission to make gut health accessible, personalised, and actionable. SpaceGut is expanding its ecosystem to include personalised supplement plans, expert-backed wellness guidance, and integrated nutritionist support to optimise health from the inside out.

To learn more, visit www.spacegut.com or follow @space_gut on Instagram.