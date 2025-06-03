Where Excellence Meets Intelligence – ProPak China Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2025/PRNewswire/ — Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, ProPak China 2025, the premier trade fair for the processing and packaging industry in China, is set to take place from June 24 to 26, 2025, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. Co-located with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC, and Starch Expo, the event will span 200,000 square meters, featuring over 2,500 exhibitors from around the globe.

Marking its 30th edition, ProPak China underscores the growing significance of Asian markets in the global processing and packaging landscape. The exhibition will showcase innovations in food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials, serving as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to discover the latest trends and forge strategic partnerships.

Attendees can expect to explore cutting-edge manufacturing equipment, advanced technologies, and comprehensive solutions tailored to industries such as food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, 3C home appliance, e-commerce, logistics, and other industries.

Connect with Industry Leaders

ProPak China 2025 brings together both local and global participants, featuring specialized pavilions from Japan, North America, Germany, and Italy, to deliver a comprehensive showcase of the latest advancements in processing and packaging technologies advancements. ANRITSU, AZO, BAIYUEDA, EIAHE, FURUKAWA, GANTAN, HIGH DREAM, HUALIAN, HUITUO, ISHIDA, KENWEI, LENNO, METTLER-TOLEDO, OMORI, PRECISE, RENTIAN, RUIJIJINHONG, TECHIK, URSCHEL, VALCO MELTON, YAMATO, YA-VA, YILONG, ZHONGYA and other prominent companies will showcase their intelligent manufacturing, innovative products, and turnkey solutions. With pre-registered buyers over 100 countries and regions, ProPak China 2025 is poised to be a key hub for international trade and networking.

Explore the Future of Packaging Innovation

ProPak China 2025 will provide two thematic visiting tours unveiling cutting-edge packaging innovations onsite to discover the future of packaging industry. The Liquid Packaging Machinery Tour will give you the experience of precision in action with smart filling systems, aseptic solutions, and sustainable designs for beverages, dairy, and pharmaceuticals. Witness high-speed, AI-driven demos that redefine efficiency. The End-of-Line Packaging Machinery will feature a scope from robotic palletizers to AI-powered case sealers, explore how automation streamlines logistics with millimeter-perfect accuracy and eco-friendly practices.

Customized Business Matching Event

The highly anticipated ProPak China onsite business matching event, offering unparalleled access to top-tier manufacturers specializing in a wide range of product categories: filling machine, sealing machine, packaging machinery, weighing equipment, labeling and coding equipment, sterilization equipment, drying machinery, inspection equipment, crushing equipment, fermentation tank, pressure vessel, reaction kettle, sieving equipment, packaging design, packaging printing, packaging materials, etc. Meet face-to-face with verified packaging solution suppliers of all industries, this curated matchmaking event delivers efficient sourcing opportunities.

Discover Engaging Activities Onsite

The exhibition floor will also be packed with exciting on-site activities to explore, including interactive sessions with AI robots’ demonstration and captivating performances by humanoid robots. Additionally, ProPak China will feature multiple specialized thematic zones, such as Smart Manufacturing, Fermentation, Daily Chemicals, and Instrumentation, offering unique insights into diverse industries derived from processing and packaging. Complementing the exhibits, a series of high-level conferences will also be introduced alongside the period, including: the 20th Beverage and Ice Cream Forum & Awards Ceremony, 2025 Intelligent Manufacturing and Embodied Robotics Industry Conference, the 2nd Fermented Food and Bioprocessing Technology Forum, etc. We look forward to welcoming you to an exceptional professional experience at the expo!

As China’s expanding market and surging demand have spurred new visa-free policies by the government to foster a more open commercial environment, take this chance to ProPak China 2025 which provides unparalleled opportunities to capitalize on China’s evolving economic landscape. As a must-attend event for procurement and innovation, it promises to be an unmissable platform for industry leaders, buyers, and innovators alike.

For more information and get free registration pass, please visit: www.propakchina.com/en

Contact:

Ms. Amy Wang

Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Tel: +86-21-3339 2119

Email: Amy.Wang@IMSinoexpo.com