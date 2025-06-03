Zilliz Introduces Zero-Downtime Migration Services for Seamless Unstructured Data & Vector Embeddings Transfers

New solutions eliminate friction, enabling effortless portability of unstructured data and embeddings across systems — with no downtime, no vendor lock-in, and no added cost.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zilliz , creator of the world’s most widely adopted open-source vector database, Milvus , introduced a powerful new set of Migration Services designed to make moving unstructured data and vector embeddings between platforms fast, reliable, and cost-free. These solutions eliminate the technical and operational barriers that typically slow down AI data infrastructure modernization.

“Organizations working with unstructured data for AI applications face migration challenges that traditional ETL pipelines simply can’t solve,” said James Luan, VP of Engineering at Zilliz. “Our new tools provide the missing infrastructure layer — making it easy to migrate from Elasticsearch to Milvus, consolidate across multiple vector stores, or move to Zilliz Cloud with zero disruption.”

Breaking Down Migration Barriers for Unstructured Data

Unstructured data — including images, text, audio, and video — now accounts for over 90% of enterprise data. As organizations turn this data into vector embeddings, they run into major roadblocks:

Format Variety : Unstructured data exists in diverse formats (JSON, CSV, Parquet, images, etc.), requiring specialized processing

: Unstructured data exists in diverse formats (JSON, CSV, Parquet, images, etc.), requiring specialized processing System Fragmentation : Business information is scattered across S3, HDFS, Kafka, data warehouses, and data lakes

: Business information is scattered across S3, HDFS, Kafka, data warehouses, and data lakes Vendor Lock-in Risks : Moving vector embeddings between databases often creates technical dependencies and potential vendor lock-in

: Moving vector embeddings between databases often creates technical dependencies and potential vendor lock-in Complex Transformations: Converting unstructured data requires AI model integration for embedding generation and schema mapping

Two Flexible Options for Every Environment

Zilliz offers Migration Services that directly respond to these challenges through two complementary deployment options:

Zilliz Migration Service provides a free, fully managed solution with zero configuration requirements and zero downtime. This service handles all aspects of migration while maintaining continuous synchronization between source and target systems.

provides a free, fully managed solution with zero configuration requirements and zero downtime. This service handles all aspects of migration while maintaining continuous synchronization between source and target systems. Vector Transport Service (VTS), available as open-source software, offers the same capabilities for organizations that require self-hosted deployments in secure or air-gapped environments.

Purpose-Built for AI and Vector Workloads

Both solutions deliver essential features specifically designed for unstructured data and vector embeddings:

Zero-Downtime Migrations: Continuous synchronization keeps applications running seamlessly during transitions

Continuous synchronization keeps applications running seamlessly during transitions Broad Source Compatibility: Support for Elasticsearch, Pinecone, Qdrant, PostgreSQL, Milvus, and more

Support for Elasticsearch, Pinecone, Qdrant, PostgreSQL, Milvus, and more Flexible Migration Modes: Options for one-time batch imports or real-time streaming synchronization

Options for one-time batch imports or real-time streaming synchronization Purpose-Built for Unstructured Data and Vector Embeddings: Specialized handling with schema mapping and transformations

Specialized handling with schema mapping and transformations Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Designed for massive datasets with robust monitoring and alerting

Empowering Data Freedom Across Industries

Organizations across sectors are already using Zilliz Migration Services to transform their AI infrastructure:

A global retailer migrated 200 million product embeddings from Elasticsearch to Zilliz Cloud, improving search accuracy by 40% while cutting infrastructure costs in half

A healthcare organization moved patient data vectors between systems while maintaining strict HIPAA compliance

A financial services provider eliminated vendor dependency by moving to an open-source foundation while maintaining continuous operation

“Migrating between platforms without rebuilding pipelines from scratch is a game-changer for our AI strategy,” said one customer. “What would have taken months of engineering was completed in days, allowing us to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure management.”

Availability

Zilliz’s new migration solutions are now generally available:

Zilliz Migration Service: Available as a free, fully managed service within Zilliz Cloud

Vector Transport Service: Available as open-source software under the Apache 2.0 license at github.com/zilliztech/vts

For more information about Zilliz Migration Services, visit zilliz.com/zilliz-migration-service or contact support .

About Zilliz

Zilliz is an American SaaS company that builds next-generation vector database technologies, helping organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI and machine learning applications. By simplifying complex data infrastructure, Zilliz brings the power of AI within reach for enterprises, teams, and individual developers alike. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting major cloud platforms such as AWS , GCP, and Azure, and is available across more than 20 countries and regions.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco’s Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others.