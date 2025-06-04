Kontron Launches Brand-new 2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN Single Board Computer To Help Developers Realize Ultra-compact Or Portable AI-native Systems

TAIPEI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kontron, a global leader in smart IoT solutions, launches a brand-new Pico-ITX single board computer, 2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN, providing developers a low-power, real-time and AI-native computing platform to realize ultra-compact or even portable computing systems and appliances for diverse edge applications, including industrial automation, healthcare, smart city, smart retail, office automation, safety and security.



Kontron 2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN Single Board Computer

Commercial & Industrial Variants Available

2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN is driven by commercial-grade Intel® Atom® x7000E Series, Intel® Core™ i3 N-Series, Intel® N-Series processors and industrial-grade Intel® Atom® x7000RE Series processors. To better unleash the processor’s features, it is offered with commercial-grade operating temperature range of 0°C ~ 60°C and industrial-grade range of -40°C ~ 85°C to address more applications.

More Power in Small Footprint

In contrast to its footprint of around a credit card, 2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN unleashes incredible graphics performance. Three 4K@60fps displays can be driven via eDP, DisplayPort and DisplayPort over USB-C interfaces. Up to 32 execution units in iGPU and Intel® Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration capabilities deliver faster AI inference performance. What’s more, all are enabled at a low TDP of 6W ~ 15W.

Low Latency & Real-time

2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN is outfitted with high-speed soldered LPDDR5 4800MHz SDRAM, two higher-bandwidth 2.5GbE LAN ports, and three 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A & C connectors, achieving ultra-low latency within and between the system and peripherals. Partial variants support Time-Sensitive Networking, ensuring real-time network responsiveness.

More Rugged & Securer

Besides soldered memory, 2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN comes with soldered eMMC storage and has intrinsic resistance to shock and vibration. It operates over a wide input range from DC 9V to 20V to accommodate to unstable power supply, surge or various voltage requirements in different applications. A discrete TPM 2.0 chip is integrated, providing securer hardware-based encryption.

Uncompromising Connectivity & Expandability

Despite its small footprint, 2.5″-SBC-AML/ADN doesn’t skimp on connectivity and expandability. It reserves wiring interface options, including two COM ports and eight digital I/O channels, for industrial sensing and controlling, and two M.2 slots for Wi-Fi, 4G/5G, SSD or other possible expansions.

For details, visit https://www.kontron.com/en/products/2.5–sbc-aml-adn/p184482.

About Kontron

Kontron champions IoT and Industry 4.0 with secure state-of-the-art solutions including hardware, software and services to speed market entry, reduce cost of ownership, and offer longevity, ensuring its role as a trusted partner in the integration of smart technologies. For more information, visit www.kontron.com, dial +886-2-2799-2789 or email SalesAsia@kontron.com.