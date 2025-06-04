Nations’s First-of-its-Kind Endometriosis Scientific Workshop Aims to Improve the Quality of Life for Malaysian Women

Thomson Fertility (also known as TMC Fertility) together with Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara and Monash University Australia collaborate to bring together endometriosis experts from United Kingdom and Australia.



PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 June 2025 – Thomson Fertility (also known as TMC Fertility) marked a significant milestone in women’s healthcare by hosting the Holistic Endometriosis Care Scientific Workshop at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara. The event brought together international experts from the University of Oxford’s Endometriosis CaRe Centre, Monash University (Malaysia & Australia), and University of Warwick to address the complex management of endometriosis – a condition affecting 1 in 10 Malaysian women.

Themed “Holistic Endometriosis Care – From Bench to Bedside”, the workshop was designed to elevate awareness, diagnostics, and multidisciplinary care beginning at the primary healthcare level, while reinforcing the link between endometriosis and infertility.

In her opening remarks, Ms Lakshmi Menon, CEO of Thomson Fertility (also known as TMC Fertility), shared the team’s long-term commitment to raising the standard of care in women’s health and fertility:

“We are proud to lead conversations that matter. This workshop underscores our role not just as a fertility centre, but as a regional leader in holistic women’s healthcare. Empowering primary care providers is key to ensuring women get the right diagnosis early—especially when endometriosis is so closely linked with fertility struggles. Together with our international partners, we aim to transform the future of women’s care in Malaysia.”

Driving Early Diagnosis, Multidisciplinary Management and Fertility Education

The workshop featured cutting-edge research and practical approaches to improve diagnosis, pain management, and long-term care for women with endometriosis. Among the key topics discussed:

Proven practices from Oxford’s Endometriosis CaRe Centre that have improved patient outcomes in the UK.

that have improved patient outcomes in the UK. The importance of early diagnosis and the role of primary care in managing chronic pelvic pain .

and the role of . Updates on the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) guidelines on endometriosis treatment.

guidelines on endometriosis treatment. Fertility preservation strategies and the impact of untreated endometriosis on reproductive health.

Expert Perspectives on a Global Health Challenge

Prof. Dr. Prasanna Supramaniam, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Thomson Fertility (also known as TMC Fertility) and Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Oxford, stated:

“This is the first workshop of its kind in Malaysia, and it’s time we addressed the reality that many women suffer in silence. Pain is not normal, and primary care doctors are our first line of defence. This initiative is part of our long-standing commitment to endometriosis education, awareness, and fertility support.”

Prof. Christian Becker, Lead of the Oxford BSGE Endometriosis Centre and Co-Director of the Oxford Endometriosis CaRe Centre, added:

“Endometriosis remains underdiagnosed globally. I’m honoured to share our research and see Thomson Fertility take a leadership role in improving care pathways in this region.”

Globally, endometriosis remains one of the most underdiagnosed chronic conditions, affecting millions of women—often without their knowledge. According to the Ministry of Health Malaysia, approximately 1 in 10 Malaysian women are believed to suffer from endometriosis, yet many remain unaware of their condition due to delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness.

The disease characterised by tissue similar to the uterine lining growing outside the uterus can cause debilitating pain, especially during menstruation, sexual intercourse, urination, or defecation. If left untreated, it can significantly affect fertility and quality of life.

Adding a local perspective, Prof. J. Ravichandran, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and Maternal Foetal Medicine Consultant at Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Bahru, shared:

“Endometriosis is an enigmatic disease. Many women live through cycles of pain, ineffective medication, and repeat surgeries due to delayed or inadequate treatment. There is an urgent need for better data and early intervention strategies to optimise care.”

Monthly Endometriosis Day Initiative by Thomson Fertility

As part of its ongoing mission to reshape women’s healthcare in Malaysia, Thomson Fertility (also known as TMC Fertility) has launched Endo Care @ Thomson—a monthly awareness initiative held on the first Saturday of every month.

Each session offers educational talks and workshops by fertility and gynaecology experts.

This monthly programme is open to the public and aims to break the silence around menstrual health and endometriosis, helping women seek the care they need without hesitation.

