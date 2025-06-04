Straker Limited (ASX: STG) – Straker launches integration with n8n

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Straker Limited (ASX: STG) (“Straker” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI-powered language technology solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic integration with n8n, a widely adopted AI automation platform with over 230,000 active users globally and more than 3,000 enterprise clients.

The new Straker Verify node, available within the n8n ecosystem, addresses a critical challenge faced by businesses scaling content creation and localisation using AI: maintaining translation quality and compliance at speed and scale.

With this integration, the active users of n8n can now sign up as a Verify Ai customer and:

Automatically trigger translations the moment new content is generated

Receive real-time quality scores

Automatically route lower-scoring or high-priority content to expert linguists at Straker for human review

Accelerate global content delivery, with full confidence in linguistic accuracy and regulatory compliance

This capability is especially suited to regulated sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and legal, where translation precision is critical to compliance and operational integrity.

“As organisations race to adopt generative AI workflows, translation accuracy and oversight cannot become casualties of speed,” said Grant Straker, CEO and Co-founder. “This integration with n8n ensures businesses can move fast without compromising on the quality their global audiences demand. It is yet another example of Straker’s strategy of leveraging third party platforms to cost effectively broaden the reach of our sales efforts and grow Straker’s high margin recurring revenue”

The Straker integration is now live and accessible at: https://n8n.io/integrations/straker

About n8n

Harnessing the power of AI, the open-source automation platform n8n is positioning itself as a central nervous system for the AI content revolution. It is a workflow automation platform combining AI with business processes. It moves beyond simple task automation to become a full-fledged development environment for creating sophisticated, AI-driven content pipelines.

By integrating deeply with leading AI models and platforms like LangChain, n8n allows technical teams to construct complex workflows that can autonomously research, generate, refine, and publish content across multiple channels. This source-available and highly flexible nature means businesses can deploy it on their own infrastructure, ensuring full control over their data and AI models, a critical credential in an era of proprietary AI systems.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, n8N is a private company with funding from Sequoia, Felicis Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, and others.

Authorisation

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Straker Limited.

About Straker

Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state-of-the-art technology stack and robust AI layer to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker’s solutions are scalable, cost-effective, and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.