The GrowHub Announces Expansion of Research & Development Team to Accelerate AI Development and Capabilities

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — THE GROWHUB LIMITED (“The GrowHub” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based company leveraging blockchain technology to enhance product traceability and authenticity for products along the entire supply chain, announced plans to expand its research and development (“R&D”) team to enhance its artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities. This expansion marks a strategic step in the Company’s future growth strategy to deliver advanced AI-driven traceability solutions, anti-counterfeit protection, supply chain efficiency, carbon tracking, and predictive data analytics.

As part of its next growth phase, The GrowHub is accelerating its investment in AI innovation. Over the next six months, the Company will expand its R&D team by making several strategic hires of engineering and research talent across Asia. These new hires will complement the Company’s existing AI teams in Singapore and Vietnam, strengthening its capacity to deliver advanced AI functionality across its suite of solutions. As part of this AI investment, the Company is also focusing on the North Asia market for the rollout of its enhanced capabilities, specifically targeting companies operating within complex, end-to-end supply chain ecosystems.

The planned AI investments and advancements are set to enhance capabilities in:

Product traceability across the entire supply chain

across the entire supply chain Anti-counterfeit solutions to safeguard product authenticity

to safeguard product authenticity Supply chain efficiency enhancements to reduce operational costs and enable just-in-time delivery

enhancements to reduce operational costs and enable just-in-time delivery Carbon footprint tracking for more effective sustainability reporting

for more effective sustainability reporting Predictive data analytics for smarter, data-driven decision-making

The GrowHub CTO Chun Kiat Chai commented: “AI-driven data analytics has always been a cornerstone of our technology solutions. This initiative to augment our AI capabilities reflects our strong conviction in the immense growth potential of this space. With enhanced AI capabilities, we are better positioned to deliver more efficient, intelligent, and comprehensive solutions, helping our clients not only meet their traceability and compliance needs but also anticipate and adapt to their evolving demands for market leadership.”

The GrowHub CEO Lester Chan added: “The GrowHub has always taken a forward-looking approach, anticipating market needs ahead of the curve. AI has always been a component of our future growth strategy, and we believe AI will become integral to both daily life and business operations in the future. Our investment in our R&D team demonstrates our commitment, and we are actively exploring additional ways to support the development of AI-driven solutions. Our goal is to ensure we are technologically prepared to develop solutions today that our clients will rely on tomorrow.”

In connection with this announcement, The GrowHub CEO Lester Chan presented at the 4th World Digital Economy & Technology Summit 2025, sharing its vision and innovations with key industry and government leaders.

About THE GROWHUB LIMITED

The GrowHub Limited is a Singapore-based company specializing in enhancing product traceability and authenticity within supply chains through its proprietary blockchain technology platform. The GrowHub offers solutions such as blockchain traceability, anti-counterfeit measures, AI driven data analytics, and carbon management to promote transparency and sustainability. The GrowHub’s business comprises of the GrowHub Platform, a revolutionary traceability blockchain technology solution and IT professional services. The GrowHub has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit https://thegrowhub.co/.

Investor Relations

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

TGHL@gateway-grp.com