USI Partners with Customer on GPS Bike Computer Project, Delivering Durable Rugged Design

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., USI, a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing services, is collaborating with a customer to develop a GPS bike computer through its Joint Design Manufacturing (JDM) service. The project responds to increasing global demand for high-performance, durable cycling electronics in a rapidly expanding market.

According to a report by Global Industry Analysts, Inc., the global market for GPS bike computers was valued at $1.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $1.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. This market is driven by rising interest in outdoor activities, fitness tracking, and smart mobility solutions. However, durability remains a top concern among end-users, particularly cyclists who operate in extreme environmental conditions and expect reliable performance from their gear.

With over two decades of experience in designing and manufacturing rugged, thinner, and lighter devices, USI is uniquely positioned to address these challenges. The company works closely with customers to understand their pain points and long-term product strategies. By analyzing the product roadmap and selecting key components, USI’s engineering team proposes a rugged design that emphasizes durability, reliability, and resistance to harsh conditions.

“Our JDM model allows customers to benefit from USI’s turnkey solutions—from concept design and system integration to volume production,” said Mark Zou, the Director of the Vertical Mobility Solutions Center, USI. For the GPS bike computer project, we delivered a robust design solution that meets both functional performance and ruggedness requirements, ensuring the device can withstand tough terrains, vibration, and weather elements.”

USI’s continued investment design expertise and customer-centric innovation supports the growing needs of the smart mobility market and reflects its commitment to quality, reliability, and partnership.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. With Asteelflash and Hirschmann Car Communication, USI has 30 production and service locations across four continents of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, and offers customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, and material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.