WOGI Deepens Client and Merchant Ecosystem with UNIQGIFT Acquisition and New COO

By integrating UNIQGIFT and appointing Gregory Imbert as COO, WOGI enhances its operational strength to expand merchant partnerships and deepen client relationships.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WOGI, Asia’s trusted digital rewards and incentives solutions partner, today announced the acquisition of UNIQGIFT, Singapore’s leading provider of customised reward programs for customers, employees and partners. The deal, completed in late May, is part of WOGI’s strategy to scale strategic partnerships, extend client reach across Asia and grow its leadership capacity from its Singapore headquarters.

As part of the acquisition, UNIQGIFT CEO Gregory Imbert joins WOGI as Chief Operating Officer (COO) where he will lead the company’s partnerships and strategic alliances, oversee product development, and drive operational excellence across all markets. His appointment is a strategic move that reinforces WOGI’s commitment to strengthening enterprise support through direct, on-the-ground presence in key Asian markets—including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and Sri Lanka—while also accelerating its global reach and enhancing enterprise-grade service delivery.

“This strategic alignment reflects our commitment to intentional growth and client focus, enabling enterprises to manage personalised rewards and incentives at scale,” said Viktor Anastanov, CEO of WOGI. “It brings together two experienced players with deep knowledge of Asia’s cultural and operational complexity. Gregory brings a proven track record of client first execution and product innovation, further enhancing how we support clients across diverse markets.”

Reflecting on the integration and expanded reach, WOGI’s new COO, Gregory Imbert, noted: “Joining WOGI is an opportunity to extend what we built at UNIQGIFT into a broader platform which balances scale with a personal approach. Our clients gain access not only to a broader range of reward options across Asia, but also to WOGI’s powerful technology and enterprise-grade solutions that are designed to deliver seamless, scalable experiences.”

The integration unlocks new value for both UNIQGIFT clients and merchants partners. Clients previously limited to Singapore-only reward offerings now benefit from WOGI’s broader solution suite, regional service infrastructure, and merchant network spanning 47 markets. Merchant partners gain exposure to a wider client base, opening new opportunities to support campaigns and regional initiatives.

WOGI recently unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its mission to make rewards and incentives simple and meaningful across Asia and beyond. Since 2015, the company has served as a digital first platform built to address the complexities of Asia’s fragmented reward landscape. By unifying multiple currencies, thousands of brand partnerships, and robust compliance frameworks on a single platform, WOGI enables instant redemptions and seamless execution across the region.

Trusted by global organisations, WOGI powers millions of rewards and incentives that connect businesses with the people they serve across Asia and beyond. Its platform is built to serve the needs of diverse markets, combining local insight with global reach. It also offers enterprise level security and holds certification under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022. The company is backed by Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global leader in branded payments, which acquired a minority stake in 2022.

About WOGI

WOGI is an end-to-end digital rewards and incentives platform provider, designed to power rewards, performance, and loyalty across people and markets. WOGI enables organisations to deliver culturally relevant rewards and incentives that are simple to send and easy to manage. With local teams in eight Asian markets and coverage across 47 countries, WOGI brings together enterprises, brand partners, and payment networks to deliver impactful, culturally relevant rewards that reach people where it matters most.

Explore the platform at www.wogi.biz

About UNIQGIFT

Established in 2008, UNIQGIFT empowers organisations in Singapore to engage customers and employees in real time through innovative gifting, promotions, and loyalty solutions. UNIQGIFT is trusted by local government agencies, leading banks and insurance agencies. Its digital vouchers are accepted at top supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, local cafes and more.