LOCA Drives Change: Ride with Safety, Sustainability, and Smart Mobility

LOCA, a homegrown ride-hailing startup from Laos, is raising the bar for safety, sustainability, and digital convenience in the country’s transport sector.

Built with a strong focus on passenger protection, LOCA ensures that every driver on the platform passes a mandatory in-person exam and training session, along with a comprehensive background check.

To further protect its users, LOCA includes insurance coverage for every ride, offering up to LAK 500 million (around USD 53,000) in case of any unforeseen accidents, covering both customers and drivers.

Founded in 2018, LOCA has quickly grown to become a trusted mobility platform, setting itself apart through a strict driver onboard process, compliance, innovation, and a deep commitment to user safety and service quality.

With a growing reputation among international visitors, LOCA has become the most trusted transportation platform for more than 400,000 tourists traveling in Laos. One of the key reasons for this trust is the company’s 24/7 human call center, providing real-time support and peace of mind to riders.

Additionally, LOCA remains the only ride-hailing service in the market that allows direct credit card payments for bookings, eliminating the need for cash and creating a smooth, hassle-free travel experience.

According to LOCA CEO Souliyo Vongdala, the company places a strong priority on safety and tax compliance, ensuring that all stakeholders—from drivers to government agencies—can benefit from the platform’s growth.

To promote transparency, LOCA clearly states how each trip supports national development: drivers on the platform pay a 5 percent income tax, while the company pays 10 percent value-added tax (VAT) and 20 percent profit tax. This ensures that every ride not only supports the driver and company but also contributes to public revenue and national infrastructure.

Beyond safety and compliance, LOCA is leading the way in the country’s electric vehicle transition. The company currently has over 1,000 active drivers, with approximately 90% of them operating fully electric vehicles. This shift aligns with LOCA’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility and reducing the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.

LOCA’s efforts are further backed by heavy investment in EV infrastructure. As of today, LOCA has built and operates 47 fast-charging stations across Laos, making it the country’s largest EV charging network. These stations are not limited to Vientiane Capital but extend nationwide, supporting the growing number of EV drivers and helping pave the way toward a cleaner, greener Laos.

Every ride with LOCA is more than just a trip—it’s a contribution to safer transport, fair economic participation, and the national transition toward green mobility. By choosing LOCA, customers are directly supporting local drivers, a responsible Lao company, and the government through tax contributions, while also playing an active role in building a more sustainable future for Laos.