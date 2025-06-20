27th Bangkok Festivals: A World-Class Spectacle in Thailand

Experience the legendary ‘Plácido Domingo’ live in Thailand for the first time—alongside an Indian epic, dazzling Chinese ballet, operas, and jaw-dropping acrobatics Tickets Now Available!



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2025 – Get ready for a world-class spectacle like no other—right here in Thailand. Bangkok’s 27th International Festival of Dance & Music is making a grand comeback, bringing 14 stunning performances from over 10 countries across the globe.

This year’s lineup is nothing short of legendary—with the Thai debut of Plácido Domingo, the iconic opera superstar. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourself for Mahabharata: 18 Days, Dusk of an Era – an epic tale from India, A Dream of Red Mansions – breathtaking Chinese ballet, Tosca and Aida – powerful operatic masterpieces, dazzling Chinese acrobatics, a high-energy dance-meets-tech show from France and much more.



The curtain rises from September 6 to October 15, 2025, at the Thailand Cultural Centre’s Main Hall. Tickets go on sale June 14, with early bird discounts for one month and an exclusive “Platinum Package” available for early access and exclusivity.

A once-in-a-lifetime performance in Thailand, Plácido Domingo

One of this year’s monumental highlights, Plácido Domingo, the legendary opera icon and one of The Three Tenors, will perform in Thailand for the first and only time. With over 150 operatic roles in 4000 performances and 12 Grammy awards, Domingo has redefined opera for global audiences and remains one of the most influential figures in classical music history. This historic night becomes even more extraordinary as he shares the stage with two stars in classical music: Monica Conesa, the radiant American soprano captivating international stages, along with Beatrice Venezi, the groundbreaking Italian conductor hailed as one of the most powerful women in classical music. Together, they will create an unforgettable operatic masterpiece; this is more than a concert; it is a piece of musical history.

India’s epic Mahabharata comes to life in a dazzling contemporary spectacle

For the first time in Thailand, audiences will witness the grandeur of the Mahabharata, India’s greatest epic reimagined for the global stage. “Mahabharata: 18 Days, Dusk of an Era” is a live, large-scale performance by Prabhat Arts International, founded in 1946, a renowned artistic institution known for breathing new life into ancient literature through modern artistic forms.

This visually stunning production brings to life the 18-day war between the Pandavas and Kauravas, the cosmic clash of dharma (righteousness) versus adharma (unrighteousness) with a cast of over fifty performers. The show is a gripping infusion of Indian dance, drama and live dialogue with elaborate costumes brought out through levitation, aerial stunts, martial arts and immersive visual effects.

Chinese classic reimagined: A Dream of Red Mansions by the National Ballet of China

Also taking center stage is the breathtaking ballet interpretation of A Dream of Red Mansions, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of China, originally penned by Cao Xueqin in the 18th century. Often called “a mirror of Qing Dynasty society,” the story remains one of the most poignant literary works in Chinese history.

This year, the acclaimed National Ballet of China reinterprets the tale through the elegance of Western ballet, capturing themes of love, longing, and the inevitable decline of a noble family. More than eighty dancers will bring the tragic love triangle to life with expressive choreography and powerful stage presence.

The production arrives in Bangkok with six full containers of set pieces, lighting, and lavish costumes from Beijing, an awe-inspiring fusion of Chinese storytelling and Western ballet tradition, delivered with grace and grandeur on a single stage.

Russia’s Samara Opera & Ballet Theatre kicks off the festival with 4 grand productions

Get ready for an unforgettable second half of The Festival as Russia’s prestigious Samara Opera & Ballet Theatre takes the stage in Bangkok with 4 spectacular productions. Renowned for its breathtaking performances and grand-scale productions, the company brings a diverse lineup of

opera and ballet masterpieces to Thai audiences. Leading the charge are two legendary operas: Tosca and Aida, timeless tales of love, loss, and power brought to life with stunning sets, soaring vocals, and a cast of over 250 performers.

The magic continues with a brand-new production of The Nutcracker made just for their visit to Thailand, Tchaikovsky’s beloved Christmas ballet. Rounding off their lineup is the emotionally charged contemporary ballet Three Masks of the King, a dramatic reflection on power, identity, and the courage to embrace one’s true self, showcasing the precision and grandeur of Russian ballet at its finest and the only theatre in the world who performs this ballet.

Heart-stopping acrobatics and futuristic dance collide

The excitement doesn’t stop there. This year’s festival brings high-octane energy and universal appeal with China National Acrobatic Troupe, performing in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations. With over 50 acrobats and more than 74 international gold medals, prepare to be amazed by gravity-defying stunts and jaw-dropping feats of athleticism.

Then, step into the future with Pixel, a groundbreaking French production that merges street, hip-hop, roller blading and contemporary dance with state-of-the-art visual technology. Featuring 3D graphics, projection mapping, and interactive special effects, this performance is a visual spectacle that will leave you breathless.

Global highlights: from Cuban rhythms to Spanish fire

The festival also features an eclectic lineup of international performances, namely, Cuba Vibra!, a vibrant journey through Cuban dance from past to present, Nocturna, a contemporary flamenco performance from Spain, pulsing with passion NINA, a Gatsby-style dance drama paying tribute to female strength and the pursuit of dreams Energy ∞ Infinite, a percussion show that redefines rhythm and movement, and The Prague Philharmonia, one of Europe’s top orchestras

and a Grammy recipient, will deliver classical brilliance and also features 29 year old American pianist George Li from the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

A festival backed by passion and partnership

Bangkok’s 27th International Festival of Dance & Music is made possible with generous support from the both public and private sector, including AXA Insurance, Bangkok Bank, B.Grimm, BMW Thailand, Indorama Ventures, Singha Corporation, Supalai, Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada, Thai Union Group, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Ministry of Culture.

Experience the Festival like never before with Platinum Packages

Book your tickets early and get exclusive access to Platinum Packages, a premium experience crafted for true fans of the arts. Enjoy

10% discount per person for selected shows (cannot be combined with other promotions)

Priority seating reserved

Limited-edition souvenir

Bangkok Bank credit card holders receive up to 20% off through the Early Bird period, making this the perfect time to indulge in a world-class cultural experience.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness artistic excellence from around the world. Tickets on sale from June 14 to July 14, 2025, at all Thai Ticket Major branches and at www.thaiticketmajor.com. For full program details,

visit: www.bangkokfestivals.com

Hashtag: #BangkokFestivals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bangkok Festivals

Established in 1999, Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music is Asia’s largest and most prestigious performing arts festival. Featuring top-tier talent from across the globe in opera, ballet, orchestral music, contemporary performance, and cross-cultural showcases, the festival strives to elevate the Thai arts scene and provide unforgettable experiences for local audiences.

Follow us for updates and news at www.bangkokfestivals.com