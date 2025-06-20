Lao Authorities Issue Directive to Prepare for Rainy Season Disasters

On 18 June, Lao authorities issued a directive instructing all levels of disaster management, from national to local, to prepare for potential natural disasters during the upcoming rainy season.

The directive emphasizes the need for enhanced monitoring systems, improved emergency readiness, and rapid response capabilities, especially in high-risk areas. Authorities are urged to prepare for threats such as floods, flash floods, storms, vector-borne diseases like dengue fever, crop pests, and seasonal illnesses.

Disaster management agencies must take stock of available resources, including budgets, vehicles, personnel, and equipment. They are also instructed to establish coordination centers and designate focal points at every administrative level.

Provincial and district committees are required to work closely with local villages to develop risk reduction strategies and emergency response plans. These plans should include regular preparedness drills based on realistic disaster scenarios.

Local officials must ensure the immediate deployment of humanitarian aid and health services during emergencies.

The directive also calls on all government sectors to strengthen disaster prevention and mitigation measures. Close coordination with meteorological and hydrological services is essential to monitor weather conditions, issue early warnings, and enable timely preventive action and emergency response.