Officials Defend Tree Maintenance Amid Controversy Over Vientiane Transit Expansion

Duangta Boualavong, Deputy Head of the Department of Economics of Wood Processing Technology, has responded to public backlash following the trimming of ancient trees in Vientiane.

The incident, which ignited a heated debate on Facebook on 11 June, was clarified as necessary for road safety and long-term environmental preservation..

The controversy began after the Department of Public Works and Transport of Vientiane Capital announced the trimming of 61 trees along the route between the 4th intersection at Inpeng Temple and the 3rd intersection near the Presidential Office. The work, part of preparations for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, required daily road closures from 13 to 19 June.

While the trimming is intended to facilitate construction ahead of the BRT system’s anticipated launch at the end of July, it has drawn criticism from environmental advocates and residents. Many expressed concerns over the potential loss of century-old trees that provide much-needed shade and ecological value to the city.



“An absolute disaster the opposite of Nature based solutions,” one critic said under a Facebook post. “You cut the trees down? So now there is even less shade and nature in an already baking hot concrete hole of a city centre. You morons!,” another one added.

In response, Duangta emphasized that the trees, many of which are over 100 years old, are not being cut down but trimmed. This, he explained, supports the health and longevity of the trees by encouraging new growth and reducing the risk of accidents caused by falling branches during the rainy season.

He also noted that similar tree maintenance has been carried out in other parts of the city, including the Mahosot area, Sokpaluang Road, and National Road 13 South.

To mitigate environmental impacts, the government plans to fertilize and restore the trees’ roots, damaged over time by encroaching sand and concrete, between July and October.

As of now, Duangta reported, the BRT project is 80 percent complete, with 51 of the 61 targeted trees already trimmed.