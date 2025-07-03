Laos Showcases Tax Reform, Seeks Support on the International Stage

Laos outlined its progress in strengthening domestic resource mobilization and called for continued international support during the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development, held in Seville, Spain, from 30 June to 3 July.

Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, who led the Lao delegation, reported on the country’s efforts to reform public finance through improved tax collection, digitalization, human resource development, and better budget management.

He noted that Laos has set a goal to raise tax revenue to 20 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. In the first half of this year, tax collection rose by 4.3 percent, reaching 11.7 percent of GDP, according to a report presented at the National Assembly.

Speaking at a high-level roundtable on domestic resource mobilization and allocation, Saleumxay stressed that effective tax systems are vital for least developed countries like Laos to meet development needs and reduce dependence on foreign aid.

He appealed to development partners and the international community for increased financial and technical support, particularly to strengthen human resources and international tax cooperation.

Backing Global Commitments While Advancing Regional Goals

In his remarks during the conference’s general debate, delivered on behalf of both Laos and ASEAN, Saleumxay expressed strong support for the Seville Commitment, the meeting’s final outcome document, which sets out global goals to close financing gaps, tackle inequality, and drive progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

He also reaffirmed ASEAN’s priorities in building inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready economies, promoting regional industrial development and energy connectivity, and upholding multilateral trade under World Trade Organization rules.

Saleumxay further highlighted Laos’ efforts to graduate from Least Developed Country status and achieve deeper integration into the regional and global economy by 2026.

He emphasized the alignment of Laos’ national strategies with international development goals and called for continued global support to maintain long-term momentum.