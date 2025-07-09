Arrow Electronics Launches Engineering Solutions Center to Support Tech Innovation Across India and Southeast Asia

BANGALORE, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2025 –Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, today announced the launch of its new Engineering Solutions Center(ESC) in Bangalore, India. This expansion reinforces Arrow’s commitment to making critical technologies such as AIoT, edge computing, intelligent sensing more accessible, while strengthening the engineering capabilities of domestic technology manufacturers across key sectors including industrial, automotive and transportation, energy management, and aerospace and defense in India, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan.

India and several Southeast Asian countries are rapidly emerging as pivotal hubs for technology manufacturing, driven by global supply chain diversification and supportive domestic policies. The newly established India ESC is designed to help innovators and technology manufacturers adopt advanced technologies such as edge computing, energy management, automation, and e-mobility. The center aims to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation intelligent and connected products—bringing them to market faster and more cost-effectively.

“Innovators across the region often face challenges in adopting cutting-edge electronic components and software technologies due to limited in-house engineering capabilities for rapid product development,” said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics’ components business for South Asia, Korea, and Japan. “By leveraging our global network of resources, deep engineering expertise, and strong local presence, Arrow acts as a trusted technology partner—bridging the gap between innovation and execution.”

Arrow’s ESC offers comprehensive design engineering expertise across every stage of the product development lifecycle. Staffed by a sizable team of highly skilled application engineers with deep expertise in embedded software, wireless connectivity, power and analog technologies, and IP&E (Interconnect, Passive & Electromechanical) components, the center provides tailored engineering support to accelerate innovation and reduce time to market.

Key areas of support include:

Component Engineering : Expert guidance on technology selection for MCU/MPU/FPGA, SoC, wireless connectivity, power & analog , and IP&E components

System Engineering : In-depth system-level design reviews, block diagram validation, and bill-of-materials (BOM) optimization

Reference Design Solutions : Serve as a technical backbone by offering system level reference design to accelerate customer's time-to-market and enhancing customers confidence in designing our products.

The resources also encompass in-market expertise, technical training, ready-to-use software, component samples, along with world-class supply chain services—all aimed at accelerating the journey from ideation to design to impact. For more information, visit: https://www.arrow.com/en/tools-and-resources.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2024 sales of $28 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.