XIXILI Introduces Jelly Padded Bras: A Game-Changer in Everyday Comfort

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2025 – Renowned for empowering women through inclusivity and thoughtful design, XIXILI announces the arrival of its latest bra collection: the. Designed to become the new everyday essential, the Jelly Padded Bra combines advanced fit technology with cloud-like, wireless comfort, making it the perfect match for women seeking both support and style in their daily lingerie.

Championing Innovation For Comfortable Everyday Lingerie

XIXILI’s new release features the affordable Mandy and Milly collections – available exclusively online – in styles that deliver premium comfort without the premium price tag (ongoing promotion price: RM59.00, normal price: RM139.90).

For those seeking a broader in-store experience, the Molly Wireless Jelly Padded Bra collection is available both online and offline, offering the same jelly-padded comfort in seamless designs.

The Jelly Padded Bra is uniquely engineered to mimic the softness of a natural bust while offering just the right level of lift and support. Lightweight nylon and spandex fabric blends ensure a second-skin feel, while natural silhouettes conform seamlessly to various breast shapes.

With demi-cup and deep-V styles plus removable padding options (padding for the Milly collection is removable), the Jelly Padded Bras are ultra-versatile. Whether worn under workwear, casual attire, or festive outfits, the bra promises a smooth, natural silhouette all day long.

Empowering Women of All Shapes and Sizes

“At XIXILI, we believe that every woman deserves a bra that feels made just for her,” said Kwee Tee, Product Manager at XIXILII. “Our Jelly Padded Bra collections cater to a wide range of sizes, styles, and budgets, without compromising on comfort, fit, or design. It’s lingerie that empowers women to feel their best every day.”

With band sizes ranging from 65 to 110cm and cup sizes from A to I, XIXILI continues to lead in inclusivity, offering one of the most comprehensive size ranges in Malaysia.

A Personalised Shopping Experience

To make finding the perfect fit even easier, XIXILI offers multiple tools and services:

An interactive bra size chart, detailed fit guides, and an international bra size comparison chart.

How-to-measure videos for at-home sizing.

A 3D Avatar Fit Tool, which models each customer’s body shape for a realistic view of fit.

Friendly customer service support on all social media channels and through chat platforms for personalised recommendations.

A 14-day product size exchange policy. All items are exchangeable online and offline at XIXILI boutiques nationwide.

Lingerie Designed for Everyday Women

XIXILI’s new Jelly Padded Bra collections meet the needs of women seeking both everyday wearability and affordable luxury.

From plunge bras that enhance natural shape to seamless designs that disappear under clothing, XIXILI’s new Jelly Padded Bras are a smart and stylish choice for those who value comfort, confidence, and fit.

Discover the Mandy, Milly, and Molly collections today. For more information and to explore the full range, visit XIXILI’s website.

XIXILI

A homegrown Malaysian brand, XIXILI offers beautiful fashion lingerie and shapewear in Malaysia that prioritises fit and comfort. With an extensive range of bra sizes from A to I and bands 65 to 110cm, XIXILI caters to women of all shapes and sizes. Expert fitters are dedicated to helping each customer find the perfect bra, boosting confidence and enhancing silhouettes.

XIXILI became the first Malaysian lingerie brand to introduce a Try-On in 3D avatar tool, allowing customers to virtually try on XIXILI lingerie using a 3D avatar tailored to their specific body type and measurements. Whether for everyday wear or something special, XIXILI ensures women always look and feel amazing.