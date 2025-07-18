Lao Team Scores Big at International Math Olympiad

Fifteen medals are heading back to Laos after a standout performance by Lao students at the 2024 Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC), held from 5 to 8 July.

The international competition brought together more than 2,300 students from 37 countries, competing in three categories: Math Olympiad (MO), Math Master Mind (MMM), and Math Warrior (MW).

This year, the Lao team included students from Vientiane’s international schools such as Panyathip, Vientiane Pattana, Oscar, and Heathfield, who earned a total of 15 medals.

Rakesh Origanti, President of BrightPath, an organization dedicated to supporting students academically, especially in STEM, praised the team’s outstanding performance. He credited their success to the students’ hard work and the efforts of the BrightPath Student Leadership Council, which played a key role by organizing peer-led practice sessions and providing mentorship throughout the season.

“Our students demonstrated open-mindedness, especially the younger ones who bravely stepped out of their comfort zones, showed independence, and displayed a strong willingness to learn,” Origanti stated.

Last year, 16 Lao students from Grades 1 to 12 made history by winning 13 medals and 3 honors, including one Gold medal, six Silver medals, and six Bronze medals, marking a proud moment for the nation.

Origanti noted that this year’s preparation was more advanced and integrated compared to last year. The training included comprehensive academic and logistical support throughout the entire process.

“This kind of success brings pride not just to families, but to the nation,” he added. “It shows that with the right support systems, Laotian students have world-class potential, especially in STEM disciplines.”

The Voices Behind Success

Behind their success, each of these young mathematicians brought a unique approach to learning and preparation. But one thing they all shared was the intense pressure of going head-to-head with some of the world’s brightest minds.

Despite the challenges, they stayed focused, and delivered their very best when it mattered most.

Lertpanya ‘Wynn’ Luanglath, a Grade 2 student who earned a Bronze medal in the Math Warriors (Team Round), said the challenge of competition motivated her, though nerves eventually set in, however she enjoyed the challenge.

“The practice papers were hard. Some of the questions were new to me when I practiced before the competition, but it was fun for me,” Wynn said.

William Khammy, also in Grade 2, brought home a Silver medal in the same team round. It was his first time participating in SIMOC, and the experience differed from what he had anticipated.

“I had no idea what to focus on, so I practiced very hard and spent a lot of time doing so,” William added. “The mathematics problems set were much more difficult than anything I had learnt in class.”

For William, the competition was not only about winning, but also about learning and growing through the experience. He credited the encouragement and support of those around him.

“It’s not just for me; it also shows how my family, friends, trainers, and all of team Laos worked hard. This is our achievement,” he pointed out.

Pattiya Sinlapakith, a Grade 9 student, proudly returned with two medals: a Bronze in the Math Olympiad (Individual Round) and a Silver in the Math Warrior (Team Round). Although nervous at first, she said the recognition meant a lot to her, her family, and her homeland.

“The exam was quite hard, so I wasn’t really sure about the result, but I did have some expectations. When I heard that I finally made it, I felt so proud of myself,” she said, encouraging others to join the next competition.

“Don’t be afraid to show your potential. This is a great opportunity to do what you love and share it with others. If your first time doesn’t turn out the way you hoped, you can always try again, because one day, it will be your turn.”

Romina Phoutharaksa Douangmala, a Grade 10 student, also earned a Bronze in the Math Olympiad (Individual Round) and a Silver in the Math Warriors (Team Round).

As a returning competitor, Romina was determined to raise the bar.

She ramped up his training by timing himself, tackling tougher problems, and reviewing past questions to sharpen her skills.

For her, the opportunity to represent Laos on the global stage wasn’t just an honor, it was a deeply personal and meaningful experience.

“We all had a common goal: to secure a medal as a team. Our determined mindset and focus really enlightened me in both taking charge and collaborating,” she said.

Marking another milestone, these young Lao students have once again brought pride to the nation, highlighting the country’s growing strength in STEM and its readiness to compete on another and bigger international stage.