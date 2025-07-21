Reolink Debuts New Elite Floodlight WiFi Camera with Local Al Video Search

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, proudly announces the launch of its latest smart security solution: Elite Floodlight WiFi, a 4K 8MP dual-lens floodlight camera with AI-powered monitoring. As the world’s first floodlight camera to feature local AI Video SearchBeta, it introduces an intuitive way for users to instantly locate the exact video clips they need using simple, descriptive phrases. Combined with an ultra-wide field of view and advanced lighting, this camera delivers smarter, faster, and more reliable protection—all without subscription fees.



Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi: See wider, brighter, and clearer, protect your home 24/7.

Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi is now available for presale in the North American market through Reolink.com , with a retail price starting from $219.99.

A Camera Designed Around Pain Points

Many home security cameras struggle to keep up with real-world needs—critical moments get buried in hours of footage, key events slip past in blind spots, and suspicious activity often draws no attention when immediate response is needed most—especially at night when poor lighting makes it harder to see and respond. These common limitations can leave users feeling unprotected at the very moments they rely on their cameras most.

As part of Reolink’s commitment to user-centric innovation, Elite Floodlight WiFi brings a powerful combination of hardware and intelligence to solve these issues. With intelligent features like AI Video SearchBeta, an expansive 180° field of view, and adaptive lighting up to 3000 lumens, Elite Floodlight WiFi is purpose-built to help users see more, find faster, and protect better.

Intelligent Search Starts Here: Local AI Video SearchBeta

Elite Floodlight WiFi introduces industry-leading Local AI Video SearchBeta—a smarter, faster way to locate exactly what you’re looking for. Instead of scrubbing through hours of footage, users can type phrases like “man in a white hoodie” or “black pickup truck” to instantly find matching events. The system supports search categories including people, vehicles, animals, and even packages.

This advanced search capability, powered by ReoNeuraTM—Reolink’s smart AI system—runs entirely on the device, with no cloud connection or subscription required. It’s a private, intuitive way to take control of your footage and respond faster when it matters most.

180° Field of View, Blindspot-free in 4K

Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi features advanced dual-image stitching technology to deliver a seamless 180° panoramic view in stunning 4K UHD. Designed to cover wide, open areas with a single device, it captures every corner with clarity—making it ideal for driveways, front yards, or commercial spaces where full-scene visibility is critical.

Powerful Floodlights for Night Time Protection

Elite Floodlight WiFi’s built-in floodlights provide up to 3000 lumens of brightness, giving users the flexibility to light up outdoor spaces as needed. Choose a warm 3000K glow for ambiance or a crisp 6000K cool light for enhanced visibility and color accuracy.

Its smart adaptive lighting modes automatically adjust brightness and color temperature based on time of day or detected activity. Users can choose from three smart lighting modes: Tailor Your Lighting for manual brightness and timing control, Dusk-to-Dawn for ambient light-based automation, and Motion-Triggered to activate lights, along with the siren (up to 105dB), if enabled, when people, vehicles, or animals are detected.

Effective Deterrence with Smarter Detection

This camera also features AI-powered motion detection that accurately distinguishes between people, vehicles, and animals—reducing false alarms and improving response precision. When activity is detected, users receive real-time app alerts and can trigger customizable warnings, such as sirens or voice messages.

Beyond basic detection, users can create customizable alert rules with smart AI: draw a virtual fence to monitor specific directions, define zones to trigger alarms when movement occurs, or set linger alerts for when people or vehicles remain too long in sensitive areas.

This launch reflects Reolink’s ongoing commitment to user-centric innovation—delivering advanced, reliable security designed for how people actually live. By combining powerful features with intuitive design and private, subscription-free operation, Reolink continues to redefine smart home protection for real-world needs.

To learn more about Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi, please visit Reolink.com .

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink’s offerings at Reolink.com.