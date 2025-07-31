Laos Kicks Off Fundraising Campaign to Relive Floods Damage Amidst Public Doubts

Laos has launched a fundraising campaign to relieve damage caused by Typhoons Wutip and Wipha that wreaked havoc in the country across the first half of 2025.

The initiative quickly backfired as residents took to social media, questioning the government’s financial status.

The campaign came in an official announcement from the Central Disaster Management Committee dated 30 July.

The notice calls on “directors of state-owned enterprises, private companies, individuals, legal entities, and organizations at all levels, as well as employees, soldiers, police officers, citizens, foreigners, and expatriates both within Laos and abroad to voluntarily contribute funds and essential goods” to financially support those affected by the floods.

According to the document, the floods from the two typhoons have brought upon a substantial amount of damage nationwide over the past two months.

The destruction spanned across 14 provinces, 63 districts, 527 villages, and 26,562 families, damaging 2,709 houses. This resulted in the death of 19 individuals, and four are missing.

Also, 24,516 hectares of agricultural land, 14 schools, 111 roads, and 30 bridges were significantly damaged.

Public Opinions

Despite the government’s efforts to control the damage, the campaign attracted mixed reactions from the public. While there is some support, the majority raised questions about the necessity of the project.

”In times of crisis, it’s normal for the government to ask citizens for support,” said a 21-year-old female office worker from Vientiane Capital, who requested anonymity for security reasons.



However, the woman couldn’t help but question why the initiative was launched when taxes are already being collected and international aid is available.

“If funds were handled transparently and with civil society involved, trust would be much stronger,” she noted.

Another Vientiane resident who requested to be addressed as only “Jackie” expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the government is handling the situation.

“While the country [Laos] is not the wealthiest in the region, emergency funds should still be drawn from the national budget,” said Jackie.

“This makes me wonder where the majority of the state budget goes if not for national development as they [the government] claim.”

Voices from social media echoed a similar frustration, with many taking to Facebook to criticize the move.

“Why don’t you [the government] take the money from the mobile phone cyber security, LAK 3,000 monthly deduction to run this campaign instead,” one user commented.

“Does the country not have any funds reserved to tackle natural disasters?” another questioned.

Government Initiative

Amidst the criticism, the government launched its assistance initiatives.

Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Lao Deputy Prime Minister, on 29 July, presented emergency relief supplies worth over LAK 769 million (around USD 36,000) to provincial authorities in Xieng Khouang.

The aid, which includes cash and essential goods, is intended to support flood-affected communities and accelerate recovery efforts in the northern province.

Meanwhile, disaster teams are still gathering damage reports as flooding continues in several areas, according to Vongkham Phanthanuovong, Director of the Department of Social Welfare, during a Central Disaster Management Committee meeting on 28 July.

Provincial disaster committees are working closely with district and village authorities to assess the losses and identify immediate needs, he said.

Xieng Khouang Province has provided LAK 140 million (USD 6,489) in emergency support, while LAK 80 million (USD 3,708) along with essential supplies have been dispatched to Xieng Nguen and Nan districts.

Local authorities are working to repair damaged roads, organize evacuations, and support families in recovering the bodies of deceased relatives. Relief teams are also distributing food, medicine, and other basic supplies to those affected.

Provinces impacted by the flooding have submitted additional requests for funding, equipment, and resources to support continued recovery efforts.