The Rise of Big Data Industry in Guizhou: Transformation from “Growing out of Nothing” to “Big Data Valley”

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

During the Spring Festival of 2025, the homemade animation blockbuster Nezha 2 topped the charts and gained a cumulative box office of over 15.4 billion yuan. Behind the iconic scenes of molten lava pouring out of the void chasm and the battle of billowy deluge, the massive rendering computing power served as a pillar, of which the Gui’an Supercomputing Center in Guizhou undertook the computing tasks for over 40% of the special effect shots, turning out to be a model of cultural and creative business deeply integrated with computing power. Relying on its leading computing infrastructure, the province has provided cloud rendering computing power services to more than 200,000 users in over 50 countries and regions around the world.

As a crucial node of the computing power development in Guizhou, the phase 2 supporting project for the east-data-west-computing Gui’an New Area computing industry cluster is approaching the final conclusion, with a progress rate of over 85%. This computing center is scheduled to serve as cloud-based data center in Gui’an, to further consolidate the local computing power on the existing basis of 200P, and attract the clustering of movie and television rendering, game production and other businesses at a faster pace.

The computing power service for movie and television rendering is an epitome of Guizhou’s efforts to empower all walks of life with big data industry. From financial risk control, precise weather forecasting and modern agriculture, to intelligent manufacturing, innovative medical and health care, and trade circulation, diverse data elements and mighty computing power are remolding the visionary landscapes of many sectors. The province keeps reinforcing its digital infrastructure to support the digital transformation of various industries. Statistics show that Guizhou’s intelligent computing scale has attained 85 Eflops with the proportion of intelligent computing exceeding 98%, thereby serving as a prime mover for innovations and breakthroughs of AI and big data application.

This year, Guizhou has officially published the Action Plan of Guizhou Province for Promoting High-quality Development of Artificial Intelligence (2025-2027), and endeavored to leverage the ultralarge-scale intelligent computing resources to achieve coordinated development of computing power, empowerment and industry, and accelerate the transformation of AI technological innovations and industrial applications. Five major tasks have been deployed to expand intelligent computing capacity, guarantee high-quality data supply, boost the development of industrial large models, cultivate intelligent industries and optimize digital ecology.

Guizhou proposes to expedite the construction of the east-data-west-computing pivotal node, and build a national intelligent computing highland, so that its total computing power scale will record 260 Eflops by 2027. The efforts on optimizing and upgrading the computing power dispatching platform, and developing a homemade computing power supportive service platform can ensure the efficient supply of computing power resources, which in turn deepen the adaptation and application of domestic computing power in key fields such as government affairs and medical care.

If computing power is taken as the engine, high-quality data can be deemed as the future-proof “high-purity fuel”. In the process of developing data resources, Guizhou plans to build a full-chain data governance system encompassing “acquisition—storage—governance—utilization—appraisal”. The province will give priority to 50+ high-quality industrial datasets, establish a public data directory system, explore the model of “government licensed operation + innovative application by enterprises”, and propel the data circulation of meteorology, medical care and other sectors in an orderly manner.

Recently, Guizhou’s first batch of digital intelligence industrial parks were officially inaugurated, aiming to concentrate on the development of high-quality datasets, the cultivation of data annotation ecology, and the empowerment by AI industry, and form an innovative ecosystem featuring “physical space clustering, specialized service support, and coordinated development of industry chains”. It has been explicitly defined that the province-wide data system should advance industrial upgrading centered on the “Four Data Missions—Market—Optimization” working mechanism, which is to develop high-quality datasets through public data utilization, expand the capacity of market players through business invitation and investment attraction, strengthen the intellectual support through talent introduction and cultivation, promote concentrated development through construction of specialized parks, explore the market through targeted supply-demand matchmaking, and create a favorable business environment through policy optimization.

The triumph of the blockbuster Nezha 2 empowered by Guizhou computing power epitomized the evolution of the “China Big Data Valley “from a data storage center to a platform characterized by integrated storage and computing and prioritized intelligent computing. From the farsighted layout of intelligent computing resources to the supply of high-quality data elements, and then to the institutional innovation of “Four Data Missions—Market—Optimization”, Guizhou is taking a systematic approach to combine the forces of computing power, data and institutional system to deepen the integration between AI and real economy. It has been proven by Guizhou’s transformation that even in deep inland, one can still seize the momentum of digital development to inspire the future.