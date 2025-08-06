OneConnect and Inspur Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global AI-Powered Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OneConnect Financial Technology, an associate company of Ping An Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Inspur Enterprise Cloud and Inspur Computer Technology. The collaboration was formalized through a signing ceremony in July 2025.

This alliance marks a pivotal step in OneConnect’s mission to accelerate global digital transformation and redefine AI-powered business solutions. By combining our complementary strengths, the partnership aims to deliver unparalleled value to finance, government, and enterprise clients worldwide—especially those with stringent data privacy requirements and urgent demand for generative AI capabilities.

Inspur Enterprise Cloud, one of China’s earliest cloud service providers and a leader in the country’s industry cloud sector, offers advanced technologies and services in cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence. It delivers full-stack cloud computing solutions to sectors including manufacturing, energy, and finance, and has co-founded the Cloud Sail Alliance to promote industrial digital transformation through customized “cloud + AI” services.

Inspur Computer Technology holds a 14% market share in innovation technology servers (No.1 in the industry as of 2024), offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes high-end, commercial, and portable computers, as well as a full range of servers—computing, storage, AI, and liquid-cooled systems—serving sectors from government to finance.

As a leader in fintech innovation, OneConnect boasts a suite of more than 12 AI-powered business applications tailored for the financial industry. Its impact runs deep in Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem: over 50% of Hong Kong’s retail banks have adopted our AI-based image recognition technology to combat fraud and support their full digital transformation journeys.

Our deepfake detection and anti-fraud technologies are trusted by the Hong Kong government to protect critical public services from evolving digital threats. Major banks, including one of the city’s leading note-issuing institutions, have leveraged our generative AI capabilities to enhance chatbot services and customer support.

OneConnect’s AI-powered wealth management solutions—including investment advisory, asset allocation, and relationship manager (RM) script generation—have driven strong demand in the growing market for AI-driven wealth management. With mature local delivery capabilities and unique cross-boundary data reference authorization in Hong Kong, OneConnect serves as a vital bridge for global technology integration in the region.

By combining OneConnect’s AI and fintech expertise with Inspur’s strengths in cloud computing, big data, and AI hardware, the partnership aims to:

Share resources across finance, government, healthcare, and other sectors to develop customized, innovative AI solutions.

Leverage the success of OneConnect’s applications and Inspur’s infrastructure to scale benchmark projects globally, particularly along the Belt and Road Initiative.

This partnership underscores our joint commitment to shaping the future of global AI computing power and digital transformation—delivering unprecedented value to clients across industries and regions.