Turn Ideas Into Reality — ARCO Launches in Taiwan with 35% Off Day-One Deal!

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phrozen, Taiwan’s leading 3D printing brand, successfully launched its first FDM 3D printer, ARCO, on the U.S. crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in 2024, raising over USD $1.4 million and receiving an enthusiastic global response. Equipped with flagship features such as ultra-fast printing speeds, a large build volume, and a patented extrusion system, ARCO is scheduled to officially launch in Taiwan at 10:00 AM on August 20. Designed to meet the demands of large-scale model production, batch manufacturing, and multi-color printing, ARCO delivers reliable, high-performance results across a wide range of applications.



Phrozen’s First FDM 3D Printer, ARCO, Available for Pre-Order in Taiwan Beginning 10:00 AM on August 20.

From Structure to Extrusion — Engineered for High-Speed, Jam-Free Printing

Unlike conventional 3D printers with moving beds, ARCO is built with a low center of gravity structure that significantly enhances print speed and stability. It is equipped with patented industrial-grade cooling and an extrusion system to ensure consistent, high-speed, and jam-free performance. Whether used for large-scale models, cosplay props, or production environments, ARCO enables users to accelerate output and fulfill orders with greater confidence and efficiency.

Four Dedicated Feed Tubes — Accelerated, Reliable Multi-Color Printing

ARCO is equipped with a four-tube direct feed system that accelerates color switching by up to 50% compared to conventional configurations, resulting in smoother and more efficient multi-color printing. This advanced setup enables creators to reduce turnaround time, broaden their design capabilities, and meet demanding studio schedules with greater reliability. Whether validating prototypes, implementing real-time design modifications, or producing short-run batches for rapid delivery, ARCO is engineered to keep production workflows moving, allowing users to concentrate on creation rather than delays.

Add the PentaShield for a Quieter, Cleaner Print Environment

ARCO can be upgraded with the PentaShield, a transparent, five-panel enclosure designed to reduce operational noise by up to 15%. Featuring automated temperature control and an activated carbon filter, the PentaShield intelligently manages internal airflow and enhances air quality throughout the printing process. Whether operating in a home, educational, or studio setting, ARCO maintains a quieter and lower-odor environment, making high-performance 3D printing more accessible and comfortable in everyday spaces.

Equipped with Premium Nozzles — From Everyday Prints to Engineering-Grade Projects

ARCO includes a standard Phrozen brass nozzle for daily use. For high-speed or large-format printing, users can switch to a high-flow nozzle by Sweden’s Bondtech. For advanced materials, the abrasion-resistant GammaMaster® nozzle from U.S.-based Slice Engineering ensures durability and performance in engineering-grade applications.

“ARCO represents another step forward in building a more complete toolkit for creators,” said Ray Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of Phrozen. “Whether you’re designing models, developing products, showcasing at events, or producing in batches, ARCO delivers the stability and power you need to bring ideas to life.”

Phrozen ARCO will be available for pre-order in Taiwan beginning at 10:00 AM on August 20, with early buyers eligible for discounts of up to 35% through a deposit offer. For full details, please visit the official Phrozen website.

ARCO will also be showcased live at the 2025 Taiwan 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing Show, from August 20–23, at Booth S403, 4th floor, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, Taipei.

About Phrozen

Phrozen is a Taiwan-based 3D printing company recognized for its expertise in resin technology and its commitment to precision, reliability, and product quality. The brand develops professional yet user-friendly solutions designed to inspire creativity and enhance productivity. Its comprehensive ecosystem, including printers, materials, and software, supports a broad spectrum of applications, from personal projects and dental care to engineering and manufacturing.

Learn more at: https://phrozen3d.com.tw/