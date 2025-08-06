Xuan Wu Cloud Becomes a Corporate Member of the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) announced its official corporate membership in the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence (CAAI), China’s sole national-level society dedicated to the field of AI. This milestone signifies that Xuan Wu Cloud’s strategic focus and business development in the AI+CRM space have earned recognition from a leading national authority.

Founded in 1981, the Chinese Association for Artificial Intelligence (CAAI) is a national society officially registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs. It stands as China’s only national-level and 4A-rated organization in the field of intelligent science and technology. As an official member of the China Association for Science and Technology, the CAAI has the authority to nominate academicians to the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

As one of China’s most prestigious industry organizations in AI, the CAAI’s corporate members are highly respected in the field. Leveraging their unique strengths, these members drive the intelligent transformation of industries through advanced AI technology and product development.

As a leading intelligence CRM service provider in China, Xuan Wu Cloud established its AI Lab back in 2016 to explore AI applications for enhancing customer-facing scenarios in mass consumption industry. In recent years, the company has intensified its focus on large models and AI agents, deeply integrating them with industry-specific scenarios to comprehensively upgrade its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and digital marketing solutions.

On the product front, the company has integrated new technologies like AI large models into its core CRM offerings, including “Xuantong • Smart 100” and “Smart U-Customer,” enabling enterprises to achieve efficient customer outreach and precision marketing. Notably, the Xuan Wu Cloud•Xuantong aPaaS low-code platform fully supports the MCP protocol, eliminating the need for developers to manage complex interface integrations. Agents can call upon its functions with a one-click deployment, delivering a truly plug-and-play, seamless, and efficient experience.

In its business applications, Xuan Wu Cloud has leveraged innovative large model algorithms and the computing power of major tech partners to reimagine traditional Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) scenarios. The company has launched vertical large models tailored for the industry, such as the “SKU Super Model” and the “Price Tag Recognition Model.” It has also developed numerous standard AI applications—including storefront recognition, recaptured image detection, SKU recognition, product display analysis, and image stitching—to boost operational efficiency in niche FMCG segments like infant formula, beverages, and baijiu.

Furthermore, Xuan Wu Cloud collaborates with cloud computing giants like Huawei Cloud and Tencent Cloud, as well as leading academic institutions such as the South China University of Technology, to advance the real-world application of AI technology in vertical industries.

Looking ahead, Xuan Wu Cloud will leverage its technological strengths, service expertise, and practical industry experience. Through the CAAI platform, the company aims to engage in diverse collaboration and knowledge-sharing with fellow members, continuously accelerating the real-world deployment and innovative application of AI. In doing so, Xuan Wu Cloud is committed to contributing to the growth of China’s artificial intelligence industry.