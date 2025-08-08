Millennium Hotels and Resorts Crowned Singapore’s Most Valuable Hotel Brand for the Second Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has once again been named Singapore’s most valuable hotel brand in the Brand Finance Hotels 50 2025 global ranking. Valued at USD 421 million, MHR climbed three positions to rank 31st globally, reaffirming its leadership in the international hospitality landscape and its continued commercial momentum.



Millennium Hotels and Resorts Global Properties

This marks the second consecutive year that MHR has been featured in the global top 50, having ranked 34th in the 2024 edition, further cementing its standing as Singapore’s leading hospitality brand on the world stage.

Together with sister brand Copthorne, which recorded a brand value of USD 223 million, the combined brand value of Millennium and Copthorne now stands at USD 644 million, underscoring the strength of the group’s overall portfolio and strategic brand focus.

This accolade reflects MHR’s strategic transformation over the past year – a transformation led by innovation, digital enablement, and guest-centric growth. From the rollout of AI-powered assistants AVA and Ask Millie to full GSTC certification across all Singapore hotels, and a revitalised MyMillennium loyalty programme, the brand continues to lead with relevance in today’s competitive travel landscape. The brand also recently launched M Social Resort Penang in July, with M Social Hotel New York Downtown set to open this October and M Social Hotel Sunnyvale, Florida slated for launch in Q1 2026 expanding its lifestyle offering in key gateway markets.

Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman of City Developments Limited said:

“Developing a strong and reputable brand is my priority. While growing the number of hotels is important, it’s the strength of the brand that drives sustainable growth and differentiates us in a competitive market. My personal vision is to expand our group’s portfolio globally with hundreds of Singapore flags flying in key cities around the world.”

Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Brand Finance, commented:

“Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ position as one of only two Southeast Asian brands in the global top 50 hotels ranking speaks volumes about its strength in the region. Its focus on smart innovation, sustainability, and guest-centric experiences has not only made it Singapore’s most valuable hotel brand, but also a standout force in the regional hospitality landscape.”

“Being named Singapore’s most valuable hotel brand is a proud moment for us, and a powerful validation of the work our teams have done across the board,” said Kwek Eik Sheng, Executive Director, Millennium Hotels and Resorts. “This recognition reflects the value of our people, affirms our brand strength and supports our long-term vision to build a future-ready hospitality brand that is globally competitive and locally respected.”

Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, added:

“This achievement is the result of deliberate and focused strategy one that is deeply aligned with our Chairman Mr Kwek Leng Beng’s Blue Ocean vision. On the back of MyMillennium being named a winner at the Travel + Leisure Loyalty Awards, this latest recognition further affirms the strength of our brand and loyalty proposition. We are shaping a bold new chapter for Millennium Hotels and Resorts, investing in differentiated experiences across rooms, dining, and loyalty. Our goal is to break category conventions and elevate the brand across all our markets.”

With a presence in over 80 destinations and a growing portfolio of more than 145 hotels, MHR remains firmly on track to support the group’s long-term ambition of scaling to 500 hotels globally through strategic partnerships, market-driven growth, and brand-led innovation.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR)

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is a dynamic, global hospitality group with properties spanning four continents and 80 destinations. With a reputation for excellence, MHR owns, manages, and operates over 145 properties worldwide including in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Beijing, and Singapore. Its diverse portfolio spans brands including The Biltmore, Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Studio M, M Hotel, Copthorne, and Kingsgate—offering the perfect address for business and leisure travellers who are looking for hospitality experiences that go above and beyond. MHR is a Hong Leong Group subsidiary of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited. For more information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com.

MyMillennium

Explore the world and be rewarded with MyMillennium, the global loyalty programme from Millennium Hotels and Resorts. With over 4 million members, MyMillennium allows you to earn and redeem points at over 145 participating hotels across Asia-Pacific, the UK, USA, and the Middle East. Members can earn MyPoints on their stays and dining, and redeem them for rewards like complimentary nights, room upgrades, dining discounts, and more. The programme consists of three membership tiers—Classic, Silver, and Prestige—each offering exclusive perks as members progress. In addition, MyMillennium BIZ offers corporate bookers tailored rewards on their business travels and events, making MyMillennium a versatile and rewarding loyalty programme for both leisure and business travellers.

Sign up at www.millenniumhotels.com/en/programmes/my-millennium/.