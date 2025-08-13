The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Aging Mind Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, and CurePSP Join Forces to Award $2.5 Million in Neurodegenerative Disease Research Grants from 2025 Tauopathy Challenge Workshop

Established in 2023, the Tauopathy Challenge Workshop aims to bridge the gap in funding of novel neurodegenerative research for primary tauopathies, including Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), and Frontotemporal Dementias (FTDs).

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, one of the largest independent funders of primary tauopathy research, in collaboration with the Aging Mind Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, and CurePSP, announced today $2.5 million in grants to fund five innovative research projects over the course of two years emerging from the second annual Tauopathy Challenge Workshop.

The Tauopathy Challenge Workshop is a funding program that convenes interdisciplinary experts around a single topic, addressing unmet needs in primary tauopathies. By funding innovative research, it aims to support the development of treatments for these debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), and Frontotemporal Dementias (FTDs).

Growing in size and impact since its inception in 2023, the Tauopathy Challenge Workshop has awarded $4.5 million to support novel, mechanism-focused research aimed at uncovering new therapeutic and biomarker targets for these tau-driven neurodegenerative diseases. This year, five groundbreaking projects will be funded and led by esteemed international researchers:

Eleanor Drummond, PhD, University of Sydney (Awarded $500,000 ): This research aims to uncover how abnormal protein aggregation beyond tau contributes to primary tauopathies, specifically PSP, CBD, and Pick’s disease. Using advanced molecular techniques, Dr. Drummond will identify proteins in the human brain prone to forming pathological aggregates and determine whether these changes are shared across different tauopathies. By mapping the location of these proteins in brain tissue and testing whether tau drives their aggregation, the study seeks to clarify disease mechanisms, identify biomarkers, and explore whether these processes can be reversed in cell models—ultimately guiding future therapeutic strategies.

Leonard Petrucelli, PhD, Mayo Clinic (Awarded $500,000): This research explores whether lysosomal transmembrane protein 106B (TMEM106B) fibrils promote tau seeding and worsen PSP symptoms, by analyzing post-mortem brain samples and assessing correlations between protein levels, genetic variants, and disease severity. Using innovative tools in human neurons and mouse models, Dr. Petrucelli and his co-investigator, Dr. Michael Ward (National Institutes of Health), will test whether TMEM106B fibrils directly influence tau pathology and lysosomal dysfunction, potentially uncovering new mechanisms and therapeutic targets for PSP.

Vijay Rangachari, PhD, The University of Southern Mississippi (Awarded $500,000): This research examines the potential interaction between two amyloid-forming proteins—transactive response DNA binding protein 43 kDa (TDP-43) and tau—in neurodegenerative diseases such as PSP and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD). While both proteins are known to independently form toxic aggregates, the work explores whether they can co-aggregate into "hybrid amyloids" with unique structures and pathological effects. Dr. Rangachari aims to confirm the presence of these deposits in human brain tissue, understand their molecular characteristics, and assess their role in neuronal dysfunction—with the hope of developing antibodies to detect these toxic agents in the brain.

Wilfried Rossoll, PhD, Mayo Clinic (Awarded $500,000): This research aims to uncover how TDP-43 co-pathology influences tau pathology and contributes to neurodegeneration in PSP and CBD. By leveraging both innovative spatial proteomics discovery approaches in human post-mortem brain tissue and mechanistic studies in mouse brain tissue culture models, Dr. Rossoll will explore how these proteins interact and affect overall disease progression. Insights gained will pave the way for stronger tools for studying neurodegenerative disorders and developing effective treatments.

Mikael Simons, MD, Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen, DZNE (German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases) (Awarded $500,000): This research investigates how non-neuronal cells, particularly glial cells like oligodendrocytes, and factors such as myelin damage and lipoproteins (particularly ApoE), contribute to tau aggregation and propagation. Using advanced imaging, biochemical assays, and both mouse models and human brain tissue, Dr. Simons aims to uncover whether disruptions in myelin and lipid transport systems play a critical role in tau pathology. The goal is to deepen understanding of tau-related disorders and identify potential therapeutic targets.

“We’re encouraged to see growing momentum around the Tauopathy Challenge Workshop, with partners such as the Aging Mind Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, and CurePSP joining our mission to support these novel, high impact proposals,” said Jeremy Smith, President of the Rainwater Charitable Foundation. “Given the current constraints on research funding, our commitment remains steadfast in advancing primary tauopathy research. The insights gained from this workshop have the potential to significantly impact broader neurodegenerative disease research, bringing us closer to meaningful treatments for those affected.”

The 2026 Tauopathy Challenge Workshop is open to all researchers through a letter of intent process, with applications for the next workshop open through September 2, 2025. The 2026 session is focused on exploring the structural and thermodynamic properties of tau and its interactions with other pathologies. Winners will collectively receive over $2 million to fund their proposed neurodegenerative research.

About the Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s Medical Research

The Rainwater Charitable Foundation (RCF) was created in the early 1990s by renowned private equity investor and philanthropist Richard E. Rainwater. When Richard was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease and primary tauopathy called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), the RCF expanded its mission to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and treatments for tau-related neurodegenerative disorders. The RCF Medical Research Team supports this focus by managing the Tau Consortium, the Rainwater Prize Program and the Tauopathy Challenge Workshop. With over $140 million invested in medical research to date, the RCF has helped to advance eight treatments into human trials. Currently the RCF supports a range of programs, including a focus on family economic security, medical research and other worthy causes. For more information, please visit rainwatercharitablefoundation.org.

About the Aging Mind Foundation

The Aging Mind Foundation (AMF) raises money to fund scientific research that seeks the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Since 2013, AMF has awarded significant grants to support innovative research with the ultimate goal of discovering a cure. By investing in discovery and innovation, AMF is committed to reducing the devastating impact of dementia on individuals, families, and communities. Aging Mind Foundation is a project of Players Philanthropy Fund, Inc., a Texas nonprofit corporation recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). To learn more, visit www.agingmindfoundation.org.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP’s mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978). For more information, please visit www.psp.org.

