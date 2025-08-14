Ba0Ba0 and OceanBase Forge Partnership to Expand Intelligent Automation Through Combined AI and Database Expertise

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ba0Ba0, a Singapore-based AI company with a zero token, zero licensing cost model and a local LLM CPU-first architecture, today announced a strategic partnership with OceanBase to co-develop and expand AI automation solutions across Singapore and other ASEAN markets. The partnership will merge Ba0Ba0’s affordable, locally deployable AI capabilities with OceanBase’s industry-leading database technology, enabling enterprises across banking, healthcare, retail, and other sectors to accelerate digital transformation with unmatched efficiency and cost control.

Through this partnership, Ba0Ba0 will integrate OceanBase’s AI-ready, multi-cloud distributed database capabilities into its AI automation solutions, delivering higher efficiency, reliability, and scalability for enterprise backends. This integration ensures secure, high-performance deployments while eliminating the usage-based fees and licensing costs that have historically limited AI adoption in many industries.

OceanBase’s built-in vector capabilities enable AI development directly within SQL, simplifying the AI stack and allowing seamless hybrid searches across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data — all while integrating OLTP, OLAP, and AI workloads in a single database. These innovations unlock modernized AI applications such as intelligent recommendations, AI-powered conversational systems through Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and enterprise-level AI agents.

OceanBase’s advanced AI database capabilities have been leveraged by customers across diverse scenarios, including a hotel image retrieval and display system developed by Trip.com Group, and Lalamove’s advanced solutions such as a loss-prevention code recognition system and an AI assistant for data warehouse inquiry.

“Our mission has always been to make AI affordable, accessible, and impactful for every industry, regardless of size or budget,” said Jesslyn Wong, Founder of Ba0Ba0 AI. “By partnering with OceanBase, we are combining leading-edge AI automation with world-class database technology to empower businesses across banking, healthcare, retail, and beyond. This December, we are taking our vision beyond Earth — with the Ba0Ba0 AI LLM set to be deployed aboard a space cubesat satellite as part of the Tristar mission in collaboration with the Russian space agency — marking a milestone in making AI truly universal.”

Hong-Chia How, General Manager of the APAC market at OceanBase. remarked, “The emergence of the new AI era, accompanied by exponential growth in data warehouses, presents unprecedented opportunities alongside significant challenges in data storage, management, and analysis. OceanBase is evolving from an integrated database into a comprehensive, AI-ready data platform, with AI as a core strategic pillar of our future. By strengthening our Data x AI capabilities, we aim to unlock real-world impact from the latest AI innovations.

“We are excited to join hands with Ba0Ba0, bringing our AI database expertise to accelerate AI transformation across Southeast Asia. We invite organizations exploring AI use cases , as well as SaaS providers seeking to transform their applications, to partner with us on this journey.” added How.

Ba0Ba0 stems from charity roots and remains privately owned for the benefit of the masses, focusing on delivering enterprise-grade AI automation without hidden costs. Its CPU-first, locally deployable large language model ensures data sovereignty, scalability, and zero token/zero licensing cost, enabling organizations to adopt AI without financial or operational lock-in.

Operating in over 170 availability zones across more than 50 geographic regions on major global cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Tencent Cloud, OceanBase has successfully assisted over 2,000 customers worldwide in upgrading their database systems.

About Ba0Ba0

Ba0Ba0 is a Singapore-based AI company dedicated to making advanced AI automation accessible to all. Built on charity-inspired values, Ba0Ba0 remains privately owned to safeguard its mission of serving the public good. Its flagship technology features a zero token, zero licensing cost model and a local LLM CPU-first architecture, enabling secure, scalable, and cost-efficient AI deployments without reliance on expensive cloud GPU infrastructure. Ba0Ba0 empowers industries including banking, healthcare, and retail to harness AI automation while retaining full control of their data and costs.

About OceanBase

OceanBase is a distributed database launched in 2010. It provides strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost efficiency, elastic scalability, and compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It handles transactional, analytical, and AI workloads through a unified data engine, enabling mission-critical applications and real-time analytics. To learn more, please visit: https://www.oceanbase.com/

