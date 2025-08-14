First-ever Launchpool on Bybit’s EU newly MiCA R -licensed EU exchange, going live on 14th August 2025 .

R The partnership connects XION’s consumer-first Layer-1 to Bybit EU users across 29 EEA markets.

Builds on XION’s MiCA-aligned compliance leadership and prior Bybit Global Launchpool debut.

VIENNA, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XION , the consumer-first Layer-1 blockchain, today announced it will be the first ever Launchpool project on Bybit’s EU exchange. The partnership follows Bybit’s receipt of its MiCAR license in May 2025 and the rollout of Bybit.eu, enabling verified EEA users to onboard to a fully compliant platform, where they can get yield approved assets to earn XION.



Bybit EU Taps XION for Inaugural Launchpool in the EU, Opening Regulated Access for 450M+ Users

The Launchpool will feature a total pool size of 100,000 XION, distributed as follows:

50,000 XION to XION stakers (estimated APR: 60%)

30,000 XION to MNT stakers (estimated APR: 36%)

20,000 XION to USDC stakers (estimated APR: 24%)

As one of the few Layer-1 projects backed by Circle Ventures , XION has seen strong traction in bringing blockchain-based experiences to everyday users, with over 100+ global brands leveraging its platform. XION has been steadily growing its European presence, as it became the first Layer-1 blockchain to publish a MiCA Title II whitepaper , integrated natively with Paris-based Ledger in June, listed on Bitvavo earlier this summer, and is already working with leading European brands on blockchain-powered consumer experiences.

Similarly, one of Bybit’s main focuses in 2025 is its European expansion. Being the inaugural Launchpool partner on Bybit EU MiCAR-compliant EU platform, XION will have access to a growing regulated European audience.

“Being the very first Launchpool on Bybit EU is a major signal of XION’s deep partnership with Bybit and our shared focus on expanding compliantly in the European markets,” said Anthony Anzalone, Founder of XION. “Europe is now the proving ground for regulated digital assets, and together with Bybit EU we’re setting a precedent for how mainstream audiences can discover and engage with blockchain technology in a safe, intuitive way.”

“Recently securing our MiCAR license in Austria represents our commitment and major focus in 2025 to bring compliant, innovative crypto services to European users. Today’s launch with XION, a blockchain focused on mainstream adoption of crypto, demonstrates how regulation can accelerate rather than hinder innovation, and perfectly aligns with our European expansion strategy.” – Mazurka Zheng, CEO of Bybit EU.

The collaboration also builds on XION’s earlier relationship with Bybit, where the company featured on Bybit Global’s Launchpool during its TGE. The renewed partnership underscores the two companies’ shared commitment to making blockchain accessible to everyday users.

About XION

XION is the first walletless L1 blockchain purpose-built for consumer adoption. Utilizing protocol-level implementations related to abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, interoperability, and more, XION empowers developers to build secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. By removing common Web3 friction points, XION accelerates the mainstream adoption of Web3 by making blockchain technology more accessible to users and developers.

Website | Blog | Discord | Telegram | LinkedIn | X

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to invest. No competent authority in the European Union has reviewed or approved this marketing communication. The offeror, person seeking trading admission, or trading platform operator is solely responsible for its content.

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is the newly established European entity, dedicated to serving clients across the European Economic Area (EEA”*” except Malta) via the Bybit.eu platform. Operated by Bybit EU GmbH, a licensed Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), Bybit EU delivers fully regulated services, including crypto custody, exchange, and rewards products and more, in full compliance with European regulations for investor protection and market integrity.

Bybit EU GmbH is a licensed Crypto-Asset-Service Provider under the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), authorized to offer the following services to residents of the European Economic Area (except Malta):

providing custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

providing transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.com

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions. As a centralized exchange, Bybit EU may offer certain products, including staking, that operate on an off-chain basis, where user assets are held by Bybit EU and rewards are calculated and distributed internally without recording transactions on the blockchain. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should carefully assess all risks before participating in any digital asset-related activity.