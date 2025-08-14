Crypto Funds Watch Acquires CryptoFund.News

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Crypto Funds Watch, a monthly publication with a curated community of more than 4,000 institutional professionals in the crypto funds sector, has announced the successful acquisition of CryptoFund.News, a niche news outlet exclusively covering crypto hedge funds, crypto quants, and digital asset managers.

Founded in 2020, the team behind CryptoFund.News has deep roots in the digital assets space, with extensive involvement in several crypto hedge funds and asset management firms. Under the acquisition,Crypto Funds Watch delivers timely insights and in-depth analysis across the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, targeting a high-value audience including crypto hedge and venture funds, high-net-worth individuals, fund of funds, pension funds, and endowments. Coverage spans capital raising, fund launches, acquisitions, investment strategies, personnel moves, and allocation trends—keeping its readership fully informed on critical developments in the digital asset sector.

The acquisition brings together two highly specialized platforms with complementary strengths. Crypto Funds Watch’s focused reporting and engaged institutional audience align seamlessly with CryptoFund.News’ legacy of dedicated coverage for the crypto funds ecosystem.

About CryptoFund.News

CryptoFund.News was founded in 2020 by Marc P. Bernegger , a serial tech entrepreneur active in emerging industries for over two decades. Marc has built, sold and invested in numerous ventures. He explored Bitcoin in 2012 and has been investing in crypto hedge funds since 2018.

About Crypto Funds Watch

Crypto Funds Watch is a monthly publication dedicated to the intersection of cryptocurrency and institutional capital. Through exclusive insights, breaking news, and expert analysis, CFW serves as a vital information hub for decision-makers in the global crypto funds industry.

Website: cryptofunds.watch

Contact:

Email: contact@cryptofunds.watch