Executive Design Director of GAC Design Center Benoit Unlocks the Aesthetic Code of GAC’s Design

GAUNGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the wave of globalization reshaping the automotive industry, GAC is committed to achieving harmony between aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, fusing world-class engineering expertise with the speed of Chinese innovation to deliver world-class design and technology. Benoit, Executive Design Director of GAC Design Center, emphasises that automotive design is a complete story -one that flows seamlessly from overarching concepts to the finest details. By weaving together natural inspiration and technological power, GAC creates a unified rhythm between interior and exterior, ensuring every detail echoes the overall vision.

Natural Philosophy & Global Vision: GAC Chief Designer Benoit Forges a New Design Paradigm

From the EARTH Concept Car’s organic and mineral-inspired forms, to the seamless integration of CMF, UI, and geometric design, every element serves the whole. Whether it’s the creativity of AION, the refined luxury of HYPTEC, or the balanced diversity of GAC’s portfolio, the brand’s design philosophy spans the full spectrum.

Looking ahead, GAC aims to showcase the power of merging natural inspiration with advanced technology, creating emotional resonance and setting a new benchmark for the brand’s global journey.