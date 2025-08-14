ExtendMax Secures 5 Gold and 5 Silver Honors at the IBA Stevie Awards

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited., a pioneer in integrated legal–technology–logistics solutions, has reached a significant milestone by securing 10 honors at the International Business Awards (IBA) Stevie Awards 2025, including five Gold trophies.

In 2020, ExtendMax made a breakthrough by introducing an integrated IOR/EOR service model that combines legal consulting, technology advisory, and logistics execution. This model enables foreign businesses to import and export goods to and from Vietnam quickly and with full legal compliance, proving especially effective for products subject to specialized inspections, such as civil cryptographic equipment and ICT devices. By consolidating the entire process—from consulting and licensing to customs clearance—into a single service, ExtendMax has eliminated inefficiencies that are common in many emerging markets.

The International Business Awards – IBA, launched in 2002 in the United States, is the largest program within the Stevie Awards framework and is widely regarded as the “Oscars of the business world.” The IBAs honor outstanding achievements in innovation, leadership, products, and services, attracting thousands of nominations each year from more than 70 countries and territories. Winners are determined by a panel of over 300 global business leaders and independent experts.

At the 2025 IBAs, ExtendMax won three Gold awards in the categories of “Business-to-Business Services,” “Innovation of the Year – Business Service Industries,” and “Company of the Year – Legal,” along with two individual Gold honors for Founder and CEO Tran Thanh Phuong as “Best Entrepreneur” in both Legal and Business & Professional Services. The total of five IBA Stevie Gold Awards has placed ExtendMax among the top 10 global companies with the most Gold Awards this year.

“These awards are a testament to the relentless effort and continuous innovation of the entire ExtendMax team,” said Tran Thanh Phuong. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues who have stood by me, as well as to our clients and partners for their trust and support. That trust is the driving force for us to keep improving our services, maintaining our reputation, and affirming the position of a Vietnamese enterprise on the global stage.”

From humble beginnings to becoming an internationally recognized brand, ExtendMax’s journey demonstrates the potential of Vietnamese SMEs when vision, innovation, and commitment to quality are combined to compete on the world stage.