Fysin Hair Unveils Invisi Drawstring Glueless Wigs, Steering the Wig Industry Toward Sustainability

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Fysin Hair proudly launches its Invisi Drawstring collection, marking a pivotal step in sustainable beauty. Engineered with an innovative internal drawstring system and crafted from recycled monofilament mesh, these 100% human hair wigs eliminate the need for chemical adhesives, reduce single-use waste and champion a circular lifecycle from sourcing to storage.

Zero-Waste Installation

Traditional lace-front wigs rely on acrylic or silicone-based glues that generate chemical runoff, disposable tapes and scalp irritation. Fysin Hair’s Invisi Drawstring system replaces adhesives with a concealed, adjustable drawcord that:

Secures via gentle tension , keeping the wig firmly in place through commutes, workouts and windy days

, keeping the wig firmly in place through commutes, workouts and windy days Leaves no residue , so wearers avoid toxic removers and lengthy cleanup

, so wearers avoid toxic removers and lengthy cleanup Reduces single-use accessories, cutting thousands of glue strips from landfills annually

Sustainable Cap Engineering

Each Invisi Drawstring wig features:

Recycled Monofilament Panels : Ultra-breathable mesh made from post-consumer plastics conforms comfortably to the scalp while promoting airflow

: Ultra-breathable mesh made from post-consumer plastics conforms comfortably to the scalp while promoting airflow Integrated Drawstring Mechanism : A discrete, durable cord hidden in the cap’s perimeter allows precise tightening for every head shape without pins or tapes

: A discrete, durable cord hidden in the cap’s perimeter allows precise tightening for every head shape without pins or tapes Modular Combs & Straps : Replaceable interior combs and adjustable straps extend cap lifespan and empower users to refresh their fit without discarding the entire wig

: Replaceable interior combs and adjustable straps extend cap lifespan and empower users to refresh their fit without discarding the entire wig Biodegradable Packaging: Collapsible, recycled-cardboard boxes and organic-cotton storage bags eliminate foam inserts and plastic wrap

Performance Meets Environmental Responsibility

Beyond installation, Fysin Hair addresses every stage of a wig’s lifecycle:

Gentle Care Regimen — Recommended use of plant-derived, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that rinse clean without polluting waterways Component Swaps — Swap worn combs or straps in minutes, mirroring “repairability” standards in sustainable electronics Second-Life Program — Gently used wigs are accepted for donation to medical-aesthetic charities; irreparable fibers are collected for textile recycling or upcycling

“Our goal was to create a wig that’s as kind to the planet as it is to the wearer,” said Zhanwei Huang, co-founder of Fysin Hair. “By removing glues and embracing recycled materials, we’re redefining what sustainable luxury looks like—without compromising on style or comfort.”

Customer Spotlight

“No more sticky glue or itchy scalp — just a super-secure fit thanks to the hidden drawcord.” — Amari Kirscht, beauty influencer

Amari — a high-profile beauty creator — praised the Invisi Drawstring Glueless Wig for its lightweight, natural feel, breathable recycled monofilament cap, and reliably secure fit that holds up through long shoot days and outdoor activity. She also highlighted how effortless it is to wear and remove, and how the eco-friendly packaging adds to the product’s everyday appeal. Her on-camera endorsement reinforces Fysin Hair’s aim to blend professional performance with genuine sustainability.

Meeting Diverse Needs

The Invisi Drawstring collection caters to a wide spectrum of users:

Medical and Alopecia Patients who require gentle, irritation-free solutions

who require gentle, irritation-free solutions Active Lifestyles : Runners, dancers and fitness enthusiasts benefit from secure, slip-resistant wear

: Runners, dancers and fitness enthusiasts benefit from secure, slip-resistant wear Fashion and Cosplay Creators seeking quick changes, on-camera confidence and clean removals

seeking quick changes, on-camera confidence and clean removals Everyday Wearers who value convenience, comfort and eco-friendly credentials

Charting the Future of Green Wigs

While Invisi Drawstring represents today’s innovation, Fysin Hair is already exploring next-generation technologies:

3D-Printed Custom Caps to eliminate waste from standard sizing and trimming AI-Driven Pigment Matching for zero-waste dye processes and perfect color accuracy Biodegradable Lace Fronts under development to close the loop on wig recyclability

Industry analysts forecast that the global wig market—projected to exceed $8 billion by 2027—will increasingly prioritize sustainable solutions. Fysin Hair’s Invisi Drawstring line positions the brand at the forefront of this transformation.

Availability

The Invisi Drawstring Glueless collection is now available at the Fysin Store — Click Buy Now to shop and enjoy a flawless, barely-there fit from day one.

About Fysin Hair

Founded in 2023, Fysin Hair is a pioneer in eco-conscious wig design. Committed to transparency, each human-hair unit is traceably sourced under fair-trade agreements and accompanied by an ethical origin certificate. Through innovative materials, modular construction and circular-economy initiatives, Fysin Hair delivers premium, planet-friendly hair solutions.

Fysin Hair Official Website

TikTok @fysinhair

YouTube @fysinhair

Facebook @fysinhair