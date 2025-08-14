Local Brands and Sellers Shine Together with Global Brands at “Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025”

Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025 demonstrates Lazada’s strengthened commitment to accelerating Indonesia’s digital economy ahead of its year-end shopping festival series in 2025.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The number of eCommerce users in Indonesia is predicted to keep growing, with an 11.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 65.65 million people in 2024 to 73.06 million in 2025 (Statista Report, 2025). This figure is expected to continue rising, reaching 99.1 million users by 2029. This aligns with the growing valuation of Indonesia’s digital economy, with the eCommerce sector at the forefront of this exponential rise. The e-Conomy SEA 2024 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company projects that the eCommerce sector will be a key driver with a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) forecast of US$150 billion (Rp2,447 trillion) by 2030.



Lazada Indonesia CEO Carlos Barrera delivers a keynote speech at the Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025, honoring brands, sellers, and partners for their growth alongside Indonesia’s dynamic digital economy.

Responding to this potential, Lazada Indonesia (Lazada), a pioneer of eCommerce in Indonesia, held the Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025 to demonstrate its commitment to accelerating growth in the sector. This awards event aims to motivate all brands and sellers on Lazada to keep growing in line with the rapid transformation of the national digital economy.

At the Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025, 15 brands and sellers, along with one Lazada enabler partner, received awards across four categories presented during the gala night. Award categories included LazMall Brand of the Year and Category Champion, split into FMCG, Beauty, Mother and Baby, Fashion, Electronic, and General Merchandise categories. Lazada also presented the Rising Star award for sellers with promising performance and the Lazada Partner Excellence award for enabler partners who have made significant contributions to developing Lazada’s ecosystem.

During the award ceremony held at the Le Meridien Hotel, Jakarta (13/08), Carlos Barrera, CEO of Lazada Indonesia, expressed his highest appreciation to the brands and sellers. “We are very proud to be part of our sellers’ and partners’ success journey and express our gratitude for the dedication, hard work, and incredible spirit shown by the brands and sellers we recognize tonight. They are not just business partners for Lazada, but also a vital part of the foundation of the digital ecosystem we are building together. Amid evolving markets and growing challenges, these entrepreneurs have demonstrated exceptional adaptability, innovation, and resilience. Congratulations to all the winners of the Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025!” said Carlos.

The Rising Star winner, Lavio Bandung Footwear, expressed pride in receiving this recognition. “This award is a huge motivation for us to keep growing and delivering the best for our customers. As a local brand in the footwear industry, we strive to offer products that are not only comfortable and stylish but also relevant to the evolving needs of consumers. Consistency in improving store performance and customer service remains our priority. Lazada’s support, whether through programs, features, or various seller development initiatives, has greatly helped us grow faster and more strategically. We are optimistic about continuing to grow and becoming the top choice in our category in the future,” said Muhammad Panji Romdoni, Co-Founder of Lavio Bandung Footwear.

Various Indonesian brands and sellers showcased their capabilities and made it to the list of Lazada award winners this year, shining alongside some of the world’s biggest brands. Their achievement reflects the growing strength and advantages that local brands and sellers are increasingly able to harness in Indonesia’s market. One of Indonesia’s favorite beauty brands, Wardah, also won the LazMall Brand of the Year award.

“We are pleased to receive the award. This is a form of trust and tremendous support from consumers, which has always inspired Wardah to continue innovating and delivering halal, high-quality beauty products that are relevant to the needs of women in Indonesia. As a brand that relies on LazMall as one of our key sales channels, we believe that the combination of product innovation, consistent service, and relevant campaign approaches has strengthened our customer loyalty,” said Meinar Dyan, Group Head E-Commerce ParagonCorp upon receiving the award.

“LazMall provides an ecosystem that supports brands to grow sustainably, with guaranteed product authenticity, targeted visibility, and various initiatives that help us expand our reach and build trust. We thank Lazada for consistently supporting the advancement of Indonesian products, as a platform that drives the national economy. With the same spirit of nationalism, we can grow together and enhance the nation’s competitiveness. This award further motivates us to keep innovating and delivering the best for our customers on Lazada’s platform,” she added.

Lazada’s Commitment to Driving Indonesia’s Digital Economy Growth, Ready for Year-End Shopping Festivals

The Lazada Seller & Partner Awards 2025 was held ahead of Lazada’s year-end shopping festival series, starting with the 9.9 campaign in September. Lazada also announced various programs and initiatives designed to continuously improve customer experience while fostering sustainable growth for the brands and sellers on its platform.

Throughout 2025, Lazada has been focusing on improving the fulfillment of quality products for customers. In addition to onboarding more brands—both local and international—Lazada continues to expand product variety and take proactive steps to combat counterfeit products on the platform, as part of its effort to maintain customer trust.

“We continue to invest in technology and brand protection programs to create a safe, trustworthy online shopping environment free from counterfeit goods,” Carlos added. Advanced technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning enables Lazada’s smart systems to rigorously verify sellers and product listings. This ensures that only genuine, high-quality products are available on Lazada, particularly on LazMall.

Lazada is also becoming more present in various Indonesian cities, particularly Surabaya and Medan. Through a hyperlocal strategy in these two cities, Lazada offers holistic support for sellers to reach customers across Indonesia. This support includes technology, training, and logistics infrastructure, along with local promotions and initiatives. All these offerings will be further enhanced ahead of Lazada’s year-end shopping festival.

“The upcoming 9.9 campaign will be a major milestone for Lazada and we believe it will also drive growth for brands and sellers. We have prepared various special programs and features to make the most of the year’s most important moments and ensure we provide optimal support for brands and sellers to achieve sustainable growth with us at Lazada. Our commitment is to grow together; accompanying brands and businesses at every stage of their journey, providing the technology, infrastructure, and support needed to develop sustainably. We believe that a more inclusive and advanced future for Indonesia’s eCommerce can only be achieved if we move forward together,” Carlos concluded.

AWARD DESCRIPTION WINNERS LazMall Brand of the Year Honoring a brand that exemplifies innovation, consistency, and customer loyalty within Lazada’s premium ecosystem, the recipient brand has consistently demonstrated leadership in commercial performance, executed impactful campaigns, and shown unwavering commitment to LazMall’s promise of authentic, high-quality products . [Mother and Baby] Enfagrow [Beauty] Wardah [Fashion] Eiger [Fashion] Nike [EL] Huawei [EL] Polytron [EL] Philips [GM] Honda Cengkareng [GM] Philips Lighting Store Category Champion This award honors the top-performing sellers across Lazada’s core product categories who have demonstrated dominance in both sales and service. These champions have set the benchmark for operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and continuous campaign participation. [FMCG] Apotek Heka [Fashion] sandalsendalshop [EL] Doni Alexander [GM] Grosir Speartpart Termurah Rising Star This award recognizes a seller with steady upward momentum and the potential to become a future category leader. These sellers consistently improve across key metrics – from product assortment to fulfillment – and stand out for their engagement with seller tools and platform initiatives. Akako Plastic Furniture Lavio Bandung Footwear Lazada Partner Excellence This award recognizes an outstanding Lazada Partner whose collaboration and contribution have significantly enhanced Lazada’s ecosystem. From technical enablement to operational execution, the partner has shown excellence, adaptability, and strong alignment with Lazada’s long-term mission. Sirclo