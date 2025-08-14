SiegPath Revolutionises Proprietary Trading with Progressive Web App (PWA) Launch and 10K Flash Challenge

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SiegPath, a global leader in fintech and proprietary trading evaluation services, has unveiled two major initiatives aimed to enhance accessibility and performance in financial markets. The launch of its cutting-edge Progressive Web App (PWA) platform, alongside the debut of the innovative “10K Flash Challenge,” equips traders worldwide with scalable, high-performance, and future-ready trading solutions. These initiatives mark the first phase of SiegPath’s strategic expansion following its recent rebranding, paving the way for global expansion.

Next-Generation Accessibility with SiegPath PWA

The newly launched SiegPath PWA removes traditional barriers in proprietary trading by offering a no-download, full-featured platform accessible across any device or operating system. Optimised for speed and convenience, the PWA delivers a seamless, high-performance trading experience to traders worldwide.

Key features include:

Comprehensive Client Portal: A centralised hub for efficient management of all trading activities.

TradingView Integration: Direct access to advanced charting tools and in‑depth market analytics.

Low Data Consumption: Optimised for emerging markets, ensuring smooth performance even in areas with limited internet infrastructure.

Built with a lightweight, sustainable architecture, the PWA aligns with SiegPath’s commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, promoting responsible financial innovation.

“SiegPath’s PWA delivers an app-like experience without downloads, offering a fast, intuitive, and user-friendly interface,” said Antti Zhang, Client Experience Director of SiegPath. “This platform is designed to support traders of all levels, helping them focus on mastering their strategies.”

Proprietary Trading 3.0: The 10K Flash Challenge

SiegPath has also introduced the “10K Flash Challenge,” a fast-track certification programme that evaluates and rewards traders in a single high-intensity session.

This initiative allows traders to earn certification and receive payouts in just one day, offering a streamlined pathway to professional recognition and financial success. By lowering entry barriers, the programme accelerates the transition from independent trader to institutional-level professional.

“The 10K Flash Challenge addresses a critical market need,” explained Timothy Tsang, Product Development Director of SiegPath. “Hedge funds are looking for traders who can perform under pressure, and this programme offers a fair and efficient way to identify exceptional talent.”

Driving the Future of Proprietary Trading

With over 65,000 users worldwide, SiegPath continues to shape the evolution of proprietary trading through advanced AI-powered analytics and a rigorous evaluation framework that identifies and nurtures top trading talent.

Key achievements include:

Certified traders manage over $35 million in assets.

in assets. Strategic partnerships with more than ten financial institutions and private equity funds.

The exclusive SiegCertified™ status, granting qualified traders access to substantial capital and tailored scaling opportunities.

Future Developments: Expanding Opportunities

Looking ahead, SiegPath plans to roll out additional services, incentives, and products to reinforce its leadership in the fintech space. Its PWA will play a crucial role in this expansion, offering clients greater access to cutting-edge technology and innovative reward programmes.

“By focusing on the evolving needs of our global client base, SiegPath will continue to launch solutions and programmes that align with our vision of responsible, scalable, and accessible financial innovation,” a company spokesperson added.

About SiegPath

With years of expertise in financial IT services, SiegPath has observed a critical gap in the proprietary trading industry. Leading firms—such as Jane Street, Citadel Securities, and IMC Trading—continue to rely heavily on traditional recruitment methods like academic referrals and offline hiring processes. These approaches are often slow, inefficient, and plagued by high attrition rates. Yet, many proven traders have already demonstrated exceptional and consistent performance through online platforms.

To close this gap, SiegPath developed the SiegEvaluation™ system—a fully digital, data-driven solution designed to identify and assess high-potential trading talent with precision. Like established proprietary firms, we leverage traders’ strategies to exploit market opportunities and generate alpha. What sets us apart is our ability to redefine talent discovery—bringing it into the digital era and establishing a new industry benchmark.

For more information, please visit www.siegpath.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: kelly@SiegPath.com