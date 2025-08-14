Sisram Medical will Report H1 2025 Financial Results on August 20 and Hold a Conference Call on August 21

H1 2025 conference call to be held on August 21, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sisram Medical Ltd (the “Company” or “Sisram“, stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred to as the “Group“), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including energy-based devices, injectables, and other complementary offerings, today announced that it expects to release its financial results for H1 2025, ended June 30 on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Sisram’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Speakers will include Mr. Liu Yi, Sisram’s Chairman, Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jiahong Li, Sisram’s CFO, Mr. Doron Yannai, Alma’s CFO, and Ms. Qianli Fang, Sisram’s Secretary of the Board. Following the prepared remarks, management will be available for a Q&A session.

The conference call can be accessed using the following link.

Register here: https://clsa.zoom.com/meeting/register/RkOF0QR7RA6lwi2Aodo_-A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the webinar.

The conference call will begin at:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical’s IR Events & Presentations page.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brand, emphasizing energy-based devices and injectables, alongside other complementary offerings. The Company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China’s leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

http://www.sisram-medical.com