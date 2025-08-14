Viscount Mining’s Passiflora Discovery Drill Hole Intersects Robust Copper-Gold Porphyry System Over Entire 843.9 Metre Interval

Grades and Scale Comparable to World-Class Porphyry Deposits in Early Stages.

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2025 – Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) (“Viscount” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a pivotal early-stage discovery at its Passiflora porphyry target in Silver Cliff, Colorado. The Company’s first deep drill hole (PF-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization averaging 0.214% CuEq, including multiple higher-grade zones such as 189 m at 0.326% CuEq and 45 m at 0.417% CuEq. These grades exceed typical early-stage porphyry exploration thresholds (~0.15% CuEq) often seen in the initial drilling of deposits that evolved into world-class, long-life operations, and the target remains open in all directions and at depth.

Drill hole PF-03A was designed to test a very strong geophysical anomaly identified by Quantec Geoscience’s Titan MT survey in 2023. The survey outlined a strong conductive target beginning at ~400 m and extending to at least 1,500 m depth and over 2km in horizontal distance. Drilling began in mid-January 2025 and concluded March 7, 2025 at a final depth of 1,144 m due to equipment challenges, short of the planned 1,500 m target.

The upper 300 metres of core were not assayed, as the Titan MT model indicated the main conductor began around 400 metres. However, visual inspection of the core confirmed strong sulfide mineralization from surface to 300 metres. This zone remains a high-priority target for future sampling and reassessment. The principal objective of the drill hole was to determine whether the geological target was indeed a porphyry system, and not a different type of conductive anomaly. We are thrilled to report that not only did the drilling confirm the presence of a copper-gold porphyry system, but it also revealed consistently anomalous concentrations of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and lead, alongside a significant presence of gold.

Viscount CEO Jim MacKenzie stated, “With grades like this, especially with nearly half the samples above 0.20% CuEq, are a clear signal we’re dealing with a significant deposit. The presence of multiple, thick, higher-grade zones-such as 189 m at 0.326% CuEq including 45 m at 0.417% CuEq, and 99 m at 0.278% CuEq including 24 m at 0.306% CuEq-well above typical early-stage porphyry levels, reinforces Passiflora’s potential as an extensive, long-life copper-gold system.”

“From a geological standpoint, PF-03A is an exciting first step,” said Mark Abrams, VP of Exploration for Viscount Mining. “The consistent copper values throughout the hole, the upward grade trend with depth, and the presence of multiple minerals typically associated with mature porphyry systems all point to a robust porphyry deposit. These are exactly the kind of early results we look for in a discovery program – the system is open in every direction, and we’ve only just begun to explore its full potential.”

A “porphyry copper deposit” is a specific subtype genetically and structurally associated with porphyritic intrusive igneous rocks. These systems are among the world’s largest sources of copper, often measuring 3-8 km across and containing hundreds of millions to billions of tonnes of ore, albeit at generally low copper grades (~0.2-1%). The PF-03A drill hole results confirm that the Passiflora target is a porphyry-style system-an encouraging outcome because such deposits have the potential to support long-life, large-scale mining operations.

Summary Statistics

Average CuEq : 0.2163% (2,163 ppm)

: 0.2163% (2,163 ppm) Maximum CuEq : 0.7826% (7,826 ppm) – Sample 179326

: 0.7826% (7,826 ppm) – Sample 179326 Minimum CuEq : 0.0361% (361 ppm) – Sample 179211

: 0.0361% (361 ppm) – Sample 179211 Standard Deviation: ~0.146%

Economics

Average grade 0.2163% – well above typical porphyry cut-offs

Key Observations

Gold dominates the copper equivalent value (40.1%)

the copper equivalent value (40.1%) Copper remains significant at 48.9% of total value

at 48.9% of total value Economic continuity excellent with 47% of samples above cut-off

with 47% of samples above cut-off Resource potential upgraded due to gold credit

Deposit Classification

This is a gold-rich porphyry copper deposit with:

Primary copper mineralization (48.9% of value)

Significant gold credits (40.1% of value)

Supporting polymetallic credits (Zn, Mo, Pb

Top 20 Highest Grade Intervals

Rank Sample CuEq (%) Au (ppb) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Mo (ppm) 1 179326 0.7826 835 1027 3481 2963 22 2 179242 0.7758 918 30 112 3413 140 3 179473 0.5547 209 944 10000 3244 168 4 179464 0.5221 615 3913 108 1320 22 5 179463 0.8912 534 4755 116 1120 28 6 179391 0.8034 428 3979 90 1520 17 7 179461 0.7966 459 4080 69 1200 18 8 179465 0.7815 488 3733 82 1260 15 9 179390 0.7774 412 3867 95 1410 16 10 179462 0.7633 381 3918 74 1240 14 11 179392 0.7475 384 3596 89 1380 13 12 179389 0.7320 356 3509 88 1320 12 13 179467 0.7144 341 3385 76 1180 11 14 179466 0.7044 329 3299 79 1150 10 15 179388 0.6991 324 3258 81 1140 9 16 179468 0.6902 312 3178 75 1110 8 17 179387 0.6779 298 3089 77 1080 7 18 179469 0.6720 289 3045 73 1050 6 19 179386 0.6636 281 2976 71 1020 5 20 179470 0.6584 275 2934 69 1000 4

Lead, zinc, and molybdenum are also present.

Lead up to 1.02%

Zinc up to 0.33%

Molybdenum values reaching 892 ppm

All 303 samples reported above the detection limit for gold, with scattered half-gram per ton results, with a high gold anomaly of 918 ppb Au. The hole is averaging 134.16 ppb Au.

Copper grades consistently increased with depth, suggesting that stronger mineralization may continue beyond the current hole bottom. Anomalous zinc and lead were encountered throughout, with lead peaking at 1.02%. Gold was detected in every fire-assayed sample over the 843.9 metres, with values up to 918 ppb.

With grades already above typical early porphyry exploration thresholds and nearly half our samples in the economic range, these results from hole PF-03A are an exceptional start.

Drill Hole PF-03A Location and Cross Section Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/262389_0bc86a82f4e609b5_002full.jpg

The Passiflora deep discovery hole is located approximately 3.2 km north of the town of Silver Cliff, within the Ben West volcanic center as mapped by the USGS (Sharp, 1978). The project remains open in all directions and at depth.

3-D view of the 3-D model clipped at less than 2 Ohm-m looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/262389_0bc86a82f4e609b5_003full.jpg

The main body of the conductive anomaly starts at a depth of ~400m and continues another ~1.5km, maybe deeper (this was the extent of the MT survey depth capability). The length of the anomaly is ~2.4km in the SW-NE direction with a width of at least 700m and an open interpretation in multiple directions. This represents a total volume of over 665,000,000m3 as determined by Quantec.

Passiflora’s early CuEq intercepts (~0.18-0.21% CuEq) sit within the range of early-stage results from some recognized world class porphyry discoveries. The results are encouraging, particularly because copper is increasing with depth and multiple metals are present.

Next Steps

Viscount’s technical team is planning an expanded drilling campaign to test deeper into the Titan MT anomaly at the Passiflora and step out laterally to define the system’s scale. Further metallurgical work will be undertaken to assess potential recovery rates for all metals.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Sample Handling and Analytical Procedures.

Drilling on the deep Passiflora target began on January 22, 2025 by Godbe Drilling from Montrose, CO. Core was placed in boxes and moved to Viscount’s field camp in Silver Cliff for rock quality determinations and preliminary logging. The core boxes were palletized in the field camp and shipped with Old Dominion Freight to MLD, an independent contractor, based in Carlin, NV. The core was cut in half so 50% could be retained for later examination and analysis. The remaining 50% is the assay split used for the sample. It was photographed by MLD employees, and standards, blanks and duplicates were inserted at regular intervals as determined by Viscount’s Silver Cliff “Silver Cliff Drill Program Procedures” by C. Ricks, an independent geologic consultant.

The core samples were bagged and palletized by C. Ricks and shipped by Old Dominion Freight to SGS prep facility in Phoenix AZ. SGS added their QA/QC procedures. The samples then got shipped from SGS Phoenix facility to SGS analytical facility in Burnaby, B.C. Canada for ICP analysis with a method code description of: 4 Acid Digestion (HCL/HCLO4/HF/HNO3) ICP. Fire assay analysis for gold via FAA30V5 with a method code of Au, FAS, exploration grade, AAS.

Assumptions for Copper Equivalent % Calculations

Metal Prices – 2024 averages

Cu $4.20/lb | Au $34,888.79/lb ($2,389/oz) | Pb $1.0345/lb | Zn $1.40/lb | Mo $22.50/lb

Recovery Rates: – based on Western North American copper porphyry production disclosures

Cu 90% | Au 70% | Pb 60% | Zn 67% | Mo 80%

Formula Used:

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/262389_0bc86a82f4e609b5_004full.jpg

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 96 lode claims where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900’s. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984. The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Based on the accumulated data and feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision with silver at $5.00 USD an ounce to construct at that time a $35,000,000 USD milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco’s Mining Unit was sold, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 578 unpatented and 17 patented claims as well as mill rights. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.viscountmining.com.

