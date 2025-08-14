Yiren Digital to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 21, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital”), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Yiren Digital’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 21, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 21, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10202094/ffb82a2282

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NNUZyFMv

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers’ financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services and tailor-made insurance solutions. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and financial security of individuals, families, and businesses.