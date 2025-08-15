INCUBASE Studio Debuts New Curation “Dragon Ball: Heroes Rise” Asia Tour in Thailand, Expanding Its Creative Portfolio of Immersive IP Curations Across Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INCUBASE Studio proudly unveils its latest original curation, “Dragon Ball: Heroes Rise”, marking its debut in Bangkok, Thailand at ICONSIAM from August 1 to October 19, 2025. This large-scale immersive experience celebrates the legendary Dragon Ball franchise, reimagined through INCUBASE Studio‘s distinctive approach to narrative-led design, interactive storytelling and emotionally charged fan engagement.



Representatives gathered on stage for the opening ceremony of “Dragon Ball: Heroes Rise” Asia Tour in Thailand, celebrating the grand launch together with fans.

Curated in close collaboration with TOEI Animation, the experience takes visitors on a dynamic journey through the defining eras of Goku and other iconic characters who constantly push their limits in pursuit of strength and worthy rivals. Life-sized character installations, meticulously recreated animation scenes, interactive game challenges and photo spots are woven together in a story-driven flow, capturing the series’ energy, humour and heart. Inspired by the tension and spectacle of its most iconic battles, the design ensures every encounter draws visitors deeper into the Dragon Ball universe.

“As the curator of this exhibition, we are honoured to bring this legendary world to life through INCUBASE’s creativity and imagination, transforming it into a brand-new immersive experience for fans to see in a whole new light,” said Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio. “I believe this journey will resonate deeply with fans, rekindling the excitement and joy of those cherished days.”

The launch of “Dragon Ball: Heroes Rise” Asia Tour comes as INCUBASE Studio‘s other acclaimed curations continue to captivate audiences across Asia. In Hong Kong, the debut “Crayon Shinchan: Space & Time Adventure Interactive Exhibition” has entered its highly anticipated second phase and will conclude on 31 August. In Seoul, The Conjuring Universe Tour is delivering a spine-chilling, walk-through horror experience from 26 July to 19 October, immersing visitors in the terrifying world of the blockbuster film series. Meanwhile, the One Piece “The Great Era of Piracy” Exhibition Asia Tour has just wrapped its seventh stop in Shanghai, with its eighth stop now running in Taiwan from 21 June to 19 October, continuing to bring the beloved pirate adventure to fans across the region.

These milestones reflect INCUBASE Studio‘s unwavering passion for creating immersive, authentic and culturally resonant experiences. Every curation is carefully crafted to merge compelling storytelling with design innovation, transforming beloved IPs into multi-sensory worlds that engage, inspire and connect people. With a growing portfolio that spans genres, generations and geographies, INCUBASE Studio remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in exhibition experiences, continuing to expand its creative footprint across Asia and beyond.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio curates diverse IP-themed exhibition experiences that celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. The Studio brings stories to life by blending captivating content with engaging installations and interactive devices. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2021, INCUBASE Studio has been committed to realising and promoting Touring Experiences across Asia, pushing the boundaries of physical venues and experiences.

In 2024, INCUBASE Studio established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong and Malaysia as hubs for Japanese anime culture and entertainment experiences, continuously hosting a variety of popular anime IP exhibitions and related events to build a vibrant community for anime fans in both regions and the surrounding areas.

www.incubasestudio.com