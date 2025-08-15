Saigon Technology Drives Industry-Specific AI Transformation, Moving Businesses Beyond SaaS Limitations

Vietnamese software leader leverages AI and domain expertise to help industries modernize workflows and reduce long-term tech costs.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As global businesses outgrow generic SaaS tools, Saigon Technology is delivering next-gen, AI-powered custom software for healthcare, fintech, logistics, and e-commerce — unlocking productivity and digital resilience.

According to a 2024 report by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, digital adoption among local businesses surged from 30% in 2021 to nearly 70% in 2024. Many of these businesses are now transitioning to customized systems that can grow and evolve with them.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All: Real-World Needs Real Results

SaaS tools are designed for mass users as they offer pre-built features, fast setup, and monthly plans. However, they do not always meet the needs of complex industries. For example, healthcare providers need software that securely manages patient data, integrates with lab systems, and complies with local regulations. In logistics, seamless real-time tracking, route optimization, and inventory control are essential. SaaS platforms often require workarounds or third-party integrations to meet these needs.

“In sectors like healthcare, the biggest barrier to digital transformation is the mismatch between standardized software and real-world workflows,” said Thanh Pham, CEO of Saigon Technology. “Off-the-shelf systems often force hospitals and clinics to change how they operate just to fit the software, when it should be the software adapting to their needs.”



CEO Thanh Pham at the Vietnam – Asia DX Summit 2025, showcasing Saigon Technology’s commitment to driving AI-powered transformation.

By contrast, tailored platforms enable healthcare providers to redesign their workflows around actual needs. This includes automating appointment scheduling, supporting AI-assisted diagnoses, or reducing paperwork with e-signatures and smart data entry. When software accurately reflects how teams truly operate, user adoption rises, and so does return on investment.

AI as the Core of Custom Development

One of the most significant advantages of custom software today is the ability to integrate AI into system architecture. Saigon Technology integrates advanced AI capabilities to help businesses work more efficiently and intelligently. Features such as natural language processing (NLP) allow users to interact with systems using chat, voice, or intelligent search. Optical character recognition (OCR) streamlines data entry by automatically extracting information from documents, while predictive analytics helps organizations identify patterns, forecast trends, and make more informed decisions.

In addition, Saigon Technology develops AI-powered communication tools that improve video and audio quality, enable real-time transcription, and detect user emotions, all of which are particularly valuable in telehealth and remote service environments. AI is also used to personalize user interfaces and adapt content and functionality based on individual user behavior and preferences.

Custom Isn’t Costly—It’s Smarter

There is a common misconception that bespoke system is significantly more expensive than SaaS. SaaS may seem affordable with monthly per-user fees but can cost more long-term when extra tools or integrations are needed.

Saigon Technology takes a focused and efficient approach using Agile methods. Its development teams can deliver minimum viable products (MVPs) in as little as six to eight weeks. This allows clients to test functionality early and scale strategically based on real usage, rather than investing in unnecessary capabilities upfront.

AI-Powered Tools for Modern Healthcare

Saigon Technology has supported international healthcare clients in developing custom EHR and telehealth platforms. Recently, the team developed a mobile-first EHR system featuring drag-and-drop scheduling, secure in-app messaging, and AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) with Microsoft LUIS. The platform can also host high-quality voice and video consultations.

At Biztech Vietnam 2025, Thanh Pham, CEO of Saigon Technology, showcased a telehealth application with integrated AI features. The app offers smart check-ins, AI-assisted registration, and appointment management, with AI-guided to match patients to suitable health packages through a questionnaire-based clinical assessment (QCA).

Tailored-platform is no longer limited to large corporations. With the right development partner, small- and mid-sized businesses worldwide can have both purpose-built and cost-efficient solutions than traditional SaaS platforms.

“Saigon Technology has shown world-class leadership in complex fintech projects. Mr. Thanh’s ability in scaling high-performing engineering teams while ensuring cost-efficiency and quality has been vital to our operations,” said Origence’s Senior VP of Software Engineering.

