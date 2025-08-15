Uproot Company Deepens Partnership with VSV Capital Through Strategic Web3 Advisory Role

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Uproot Company, a leading provider of AI-powered digital asset investment solutions, announced today that Chief Operating Officer Seung-gu Kang has joined as a Web3 Advisor to VSV Capital, Vietnam’s first startup accelerator.

VSV Capital has been a cornerstone of Vietnam’s startup ecosystem since its inception, actively investing from Seed to Series B stages. In 2022, it was named “Most Active VC” by Singapore-based tech media Tech in Asia, solidifying its reputation as one of the country’s most influential venture capital firms.

Uproot Company’s collaboration with VSV Capital began in 2024 when it was selected for the Global Accelerating Support Program, in which VSV participated as a partner. The relationship has since strengthened through the co-development and launch of a localized version of Uproot’s AI-powered Bitsaving platform tailored for Vietnamese investors.

“As VSV Capital’s Web3 Advisor, my mission is to help Vietnamese people truly understand Bitcoin—the first and most important form of Web3 digital money—and guide them toward investing wisely, easily, and for the long term,” said Kang. “I also aim to help Vietnam stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Looking ahead, Uproot Company expects its AI and on-chain data analytics-based smart investment platform to become a trusted tool for long-term wealth building in Vietnam. As part of this mission, Uproot is spearheading the Vietnamese translation and distribution of the ‘Bitcoin Diploma’, an official educational curriculum from El Salvador’s Ministry of Education. This initiative is designed to improve digital asset literacy and promote informed, sustainable investment practices in a market where structured education on Bitcoin remains limited.

Through these strategic efforts, Uproot aims to empower Vietnamese investors with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to participate in the emerging global digital asset economy.

About Uproot Company

Founded in January 2022, Uproot Company is the creator of Bitsaving, South Korea’s first AI-powered Bitcoin accumulation investment platform based on on-chain data. Bitsaving is one of Korea’s most widely used cryptocurrency services outside of exchanges. In March 2025, Uproot became the first Korean company to join Bitcoin for Corporations, a global initiative by Strategy and Bitcoin Magazine supporting corporate Bitcoin adoption. Uproot is dedicated to helping individuals, businesses, and institutions invest in Bitcoin intelligently, sustainably, and strategically.