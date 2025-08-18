AirAsia X Flight Diverted to Gimpo Amid Weather, Fuel Concerns

An AirAsia X flight bound for Seoul’s Incheon International Airport was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Gimpo International Airport on the evening of 13 August, delaying its arrival by more than two hours and leaving passengers uncertain about the situation on board.

Flight D7 506, traveling from Kuala Lumpur, had been due to arrive at Incheon at 7:50 pm but instead touched down at Gimpo, about 40 kilometers away, at 8:08 pm.

The airline later explained that poor weather conditions and heavy traffic at Incheon prompted the diversion.

Several passengers, however, said they were caught off guard. Some reported that the cabin crew did not appear to realize the aircraft had landed at Gimpo until passengers themselves raised the issue.

A traveler identified as Kim, 38, recalled that the crew seemed surprised and unsettled after being told they were not at Incheon. Confusion deepened when some passengers began collecting their belongings, assuming the journey had ended.

Accounts from inside the cabin also varied on why the diversion took place. Passengers said explanations ranged from turbulence to a shortage of fuel.

Video footage later showed a flight attendant telling passengers that the aircraft had been running low on fuel and had to land at Gimpo as a precaution.

In an official statement, AirAsia X clarified that the landing was carried out to refuel before completing the journey to Incheon.

“This was an unforeseen situation caused by adverse weather in Incheon,” said CEO Benyamin Ismail. “Following the potential delay and the risk of landing with fuel below requirement, the aircraft was diverted to Gimpo International Airport in the interest of safety for refuelling.”

The plane departed Gimpo at 10:03 pm and arrived at Incheon less than an hour later at 10:56 pm. The airline admitted there had been a miscommunication in the crew’s initial announcement, but noted that the captain later addressed the matter directly and apologized to those on board.

AirAsia X said it would review its onboard communication procedures and announced travel vouchers as compensation.

“We thank our guests for their understanding and cooperation during this operational adjustment, which was necessary to ensure the safety of everyone on board,” the airline stated.