Bokeo Authorities Seize 6 Million Methamphetamine Pills

Bokeo Province authorities have seized a large shipment of methamphetamine, totaling 6 million pills and weighing 600 kilograms.

According to Bokeo authorities, on 18 August, officers received information about a suspicious vehicle transporting drugs into the provincial capital.

A checkpoint was set up, where a white pickup truck without a license plate was spotted. Police pursued the vehicle, but the truck was later found abandoned near the Mekong River, with the driver having fled.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered the large quantity of methamphetamine inside the truck.

The perpetrator remains at large, and the specialized police department continues its investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible under the law.

Just four days earlier, on 14 August, Bokeo Provincial Police arrested a drug transporter and seized 8,810,000 methamphetamine pills, weighing nearly one ton.

As of 19 August, Bokeo authorities have seized nearly 15 million methamphetamine pills in total for the month.