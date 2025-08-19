LabConnect Launches LabConnector™ to Streamline Lab Data Integration

New service ensures faster, more accurate data delivery to clients

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LabConnect, LLC, a global leader in central laboratory services for clinical trials, today announced the launch of LabConnector™, a powerful new technology solution that transforms the way laboratory data is exchanged and managed for clinical trials. LabConnector standardizes diverse laboratory data into a single HL7 format, enabling true bidirectional data transfer across any participating laboratory.

LabConnector is purpose-built for IT teams and data analysts at sponsor organizations who need streamlined, secure, and accurate laboratory data for ongoing clinical trials. With seamless integration to any LabConnect partner, it delivers unmatched flexibility for clinical operations and data management.

With LabConnector, sponsors and their partners can receive laboratory results into their Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) faster than ever before. Whether pulling test results, creating orders with attached results, or processing cancellations, LabConnector elevates data quality, accelerates processing times, and reduces dependence on intermediary systems.

“LabConnector represents a major step forward in how we integrate with our laboratory partners,” said Charles Castano, Chief Technology Officer of LabConnect. “By bringing every lab into one unified data environment, we’re giving sponsors the speed, accuracy, and flexibility they need to make faster decisions and ultimately bring life-changing therapies to patients sooner.”

LabConnector launches at a pivotal moment as clinical research undergoes rapid digital transformation. More sponsors are adopting unified standards like HL7 to boost interoperability, shorten study timelines, and improve data quality. This shift is being accelerated by evolving regulations and the growing demand for real-time, reliable clinical data to support faster, more flexible decision-making.

Key capabilities of LabConnector include:

Standardization : Converts disparate laboratory data into a unified HL7 format for consistency and accuracy

: Converts disparate laboratory data into a unified HL7 format for consistency and accuracy Bidirectional Exchange : Supports both sending orders to laboratories and receiving results back into LIMS

: Supports both sending orders to laboratories and receiving results back into LIMS Operational Flexibility : Allows sponsors to work with any laboratory without worrying about integration complexity

: Allows sponsors to work with any laboratory without worrying about integration complexity Faster Turnaround : Delivers data to LIMS quickly, enabling real-time monitoring and decision-making during clinical studies

: Delivers data to LIMS quickly, enabling real-time monitoring and decision-making during clinical studies Enhanced Data Quality: Reduces data discrepancies and improves reliability for study analyses

For more information on LabConnector and how it can improve your clinical trial data workflows, visit LabConnect at www.labconnect.com.

About LabConnect

LabConnect, LLC is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases.

LabConnect’s unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs.

Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

