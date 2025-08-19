Vingroup awarded first-class labor order for outstanding achievements in developing the national exhibition and convention center

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2025 –

Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presents the First-Class Labor Order to Mr. Phạm Nhật Vượng – Chairman of Vingroup – in recognition of the Group’s outstanding achievements, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The conferment ceremony was part of the Inauguration and Groundbreaking Ceremony of National Projects commemorating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025), held at the inauguration site of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Tu Lien Bridge area, Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center is a state-level key project, ranked among the top 10 largest exhibition centers in the world. With a total area of about 900,000 square meters, it is envisioned to become a premier international destination for global trade fairs and exhibitions, as well as a new symbol of Hanoi’s development.

Construction commenced on August 30, 2024, and the site was handed over on June 27, 2025—after just 10 months of construction, 15 months ahead of schedule. This remarkable pace set a new benchmark in Vietnam’s construction sector, overcoming major challenges in engineering and executing a massive steel dome structure of unprecedented scale and complexity.

As both investor and general contractor, Vingroup maximized all resources, proactively designed construction plans, coordinated manpower, equipment, and materials, and ensured seamless supply chain management across multiple contractors.

During peak construction periods, the project mobilized hundreds of contractors and about 3,000 workers and engineers, supported by 800–1,000 pieces of heavy machinery sourced from across the country, including 300–500 ton cranes and super-heavy transport vehicles. The site operated at full intensity, 24/7 in three shifts, optimizing every moment to shorten construction time by 60%.

While accelerating progress, Vingroup also maintained strict oversight of each component, ensuring safety, quality, and long-term sustainability of the project.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, shared: “Receiving the First-Class Labor Order at the inauguration of the National Exhibition and Convention Center is a profound honor and pride for all Vingroup employees. We are committed to continuing our spirit of perseverance and determination to operate the Center successfully, contributing to making Hanoi and Vietnam leading destinations for world-class political, economic, cultural, and social events.”

At the heart of the Center is the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, one of the world’s largest circular exhibition hall with an area of approximately 130,000 square meters and a central height of 56 meters.

Located in Hanoi, the National Exhibition and Convention Center covers 90 hectares and ranks among the world’s top 10 largest exhibition venues.

Inspired by the sacred Golden Turtle God (Kim Quy) of the Co Loa legend, the hall’s unique architecture is hailed as a new wonder of the capital. Its engineering posed extraordinary challenges: a steel dome weighing 24,000 tons, assembled from ultra-large steel beams and high-strength bolts using specialized torque-severing methods to ensure quality control and double the standard safety factor. The roof is covered with ultra-light, ultra-durable fiberglass fabric, offering natural translucency and energy efficiency in line with global green building standards.

Beyond the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, Vingroup has developed a comprehensive exhibition ecosystem including four outdoor plazas (East, West, South, North), the VinPalace International Convention Center, landscaped green parks and lakes, and large-scale parking facilities. With capacity for hundreds of thousands outdoors and thousands indoors, the Center is not only suited for mega exhibitions but also for large-scale events such as concerts, national festivals, and global technology showcases—meeting the strictest international requirements and redefining Vietnam’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry.

One of the key drivers behind this construction milestone is the upcoming National Achievements Exhibition – 80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness, taking place from August 28 to September 5, 2025. For the first time, all provinces, ministries, sectors, and enterprises across Vietnam will gather in a single national-scale exhibition, expected to attract millions of visitors and reignite national pride.

The accelerated completion of the National Exhibition and Convention Center not only demonstrates Vingroup’s strong financial capacity, professional execution, and effective project management, but also affirms its commitment to serving the nation and the strength of Vietnam’s private enterprises in this new era of global integration.

