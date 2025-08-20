ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Parcel Volume Increased 16.5% to 9.8 Billion

Adjusted Net Income Reached RMB2.1 Billion

US$0.30 per Share Interim Dividend Announced

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025[1]. The Company grew parcel volume by 16.5% year over year while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income[2] reached RMB2.1 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.2 billion.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 11,831.8 million ( US$1,651.7 million ), an increase of 10.3% from RMB10,726.0 million in the same period of 2024.

( ), an increase of 10.3% from in the same period of 2024. Gross profit was RMB2,944.4 million ( US$411.0 million ), a decrease of 18.7% from RMB3,620.5 million in the same period of 2024.

( ), a decrease of 18.7% from in the same period of 2024. Net income was RMB1,964.6 million ( US$274.2 million ), a decrease of 24.8% from RMB2,614.0 million in the same period of 2024.

( ), a decrease of 24.8% from in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB3,534.9 million ( US$493.5 million ), a decrease of 18.5% from RMB4,339.7 million in the same period of 2024.

was ( ), a decrease of 18.5% from in the same period of 2024. Adjusted net income was RMB2,052.7 million ( US$286.5 million ), a decrease of 26.8% from RMB2,805.7 million in the same period of 2024.

( ), a decrease of 26.8% from in the same period of 2024. Basic and diluted net earnings per American depositary share (“ADS” [4] ) were RMB2.42 (US$0.34) and RMB2.37 (US$0.33) , a decrease of 25.3% and 25.0% from RMB3.24 and RMB3.16 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

) were and , a decrease of 25.3% and 25.0% from and in the same period of 2024, respectively. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders [5] were RMB2.53 (US$0.35) and RMB2.48 (US$0.35) , a decrease of 27.3% and 26.6% from RMB3.48 and RMB3.38 in the same period of 2024, respectively.

were and , a decrease of 27.3% and 26.6% from and in the same period of 2024, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,168.2 million ( US$302.7 million ), compared with RMB3,480.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Operational Highlights for Second Quarter 2025

Parcel volume was 9,847 million, an increase of 16.5% from 8,452 million in the same period of 2024.

Number of pickup/delivery outlets was over 31,000 as of June 30, 2025 .

. Number of direct network partners was approximately 6,000 as of June 30, 2025 .

. Number of self-owned line-haul vehicles was over 10,000 as of June 30, 2025 , out of which, over 9,400 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models compared to over 9,200 as of June 30, 2024 .

, out of which, over 9,400 were high capacity 15 to 17-meter-long models compared to over 9,200 as of . Number of line-haul routes between sorting hubs was approximately 3,900 as of June 30, 2025 .

. Number of sorting hubs was 94 as of June 30, 2025 , among which 90 were operated by the Company and 4 by the Company’s network partners.

(1) An investor relations presentation accompanies this earnings release and can be found at http://zto.investorroom.com. (2) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary and corresponding tax impact which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses, and further adjusted to exclude the shared-based compensation expense and non-recurring items such as impairment of investments in equity investees, gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investment and subsidiary which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations. (4) One ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (5) Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure. It is defined as adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted American depositary shares, respectively.

Mr. Meisong Lai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZTO, commented, “During the second quarter, ZTO further narrowed the gap to industry average growth rate despite continued industry mix-shift towards lower unit economics. Supported by leading service quality, we achieved over 9.8 billion parcels and delivered 2.1 billion of adjusted net income. Retail volume’s growth momentum remained strong at over 50% than last year and it contributed positively to overall margin.”

Mr. Lai added, “Our strategic focus of ‘Quality Is Number One’ will continue to drive for differentiated product and service experiences for the long run. In the current market dynamics, preferences for lower-price appear to be the mainstream, however, we believe it would eventually be replaced by true value-prepositions which are not only economical but also uncompromising on quality. Our last mile initiatives specifically aimed at reducing costs and enhancing capabilities are generating intended results. The longer-term significance means a much more competitive as well as profitable partner and courier network, and hence the ZTO brand, with its expanding comprehensive logistic product and services, will maintain leadership in quality, market presence and profitability.”

Ms. Huiping Yan, Chief Financial Officer of ZTO, commented, “ZTO’s core express ASP decreased by 6 cents as a net result of 18 cents in higher volume incentives and 5 cents from lower average weight per parcel partially offset by 17 cents increase in KA unit price. Combined unit sorting and transportation costs decreased 7 cents upon vigorous effort on operating efficiency gain. SG&A costs remained stable at 5.2% of revenue. Cash flow from operating activities was 2.2 billion, and capital spending was 1.1 billion.”

Ms. Yan added, “We believe change is the constant norm. At ZTO, we have always been focused on what we want and can achieve. The current economic, competition and policy environment presented a new set of conditions for us. We are adjusting down our annual volume guidance to be in the range of 38.8 billion to 40.1 billion, or an annual volume growth rate of 14.0% to 18.0%. The business is committed to stay lock step ahead of industry average growth rate for the year. In addition, we will remain vigilant on executing strategies that strengthen existing and build competitive advantages for the future.”

Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB % RMB US$ % RMB % RMB US$ % (in thousands, except percentages) Express delivery services 9,875,923 92.1 10,983,751 1,533,273 92.8 19,116,095 92.4 21,106,041 2,946,290 92.9 Freight forwarding services 233,242 2.2 180,257 25,163 1.5 435,989 2.1 359,477 50,181 1.5 Sale of accessories 580,422 5.4 635,770 88,750 5.4 1,065,484 5.2 1,196,066 166,964 5.3 Others 36,377 0.3 32,029 4,471 0.3 68,402 0.3 61,688 8,611 0.3 Total revenues 10,725,964 100.0 11,831,807 1,651,657 100.0 20,685,970 100.0 22,723,272 3,172,046 100.0

Total Revenues were RMB 11,831.8 million (US$1,651.7 million), an increase of 10.3% from RMB10,726.0 million in the same period of 2024. Revenue from the core express delivery business increased by 11.0% compared to the same period of 2024 as a result of a 16.5% growth in parcel volume offset by a 4.7% decrease in parcel unit price. KA revenue, generated by direct sales organizations, increased by 149.7% mainly driven by increase in e-commerce return parcels. Revenue from freight forwarding services decreased by 22.7% compared to the same period of 2024. Revenue from sales of accessories, largely consisted of sales of thermal paper used for digital waybills’ printing, increased by 9.5%. Other revenues were derived mainly from financing services.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB % of RMB US$ % of RMB % of RMB US$ % of revenues revenues revenues revenues (in thousands, except percentages) Line-haul transportation cost 3,283,123 30.6 3,290,945 459,398 27.8 6,654,616 32.2 6,774,009 945,615 29.8 Sorting hub operating cost 2,227,670 20.8 2,414,839 337,099 20.4 4,395,871 21.3 4,729,435 660,204 20.8 Freight forwarding cost 216,724 2.0 170,235 23,764 1.4 405,106 2.0 343,028 47,885 1.5 Cost of accessories sold 160,093 1.5 151,204 21,107 1.3 293,140 1.4 284,463 39,710 1.3 Other costs 1,217,877 11.3 2,860,187 399,267 24.2 2,314,675 11.1 4,958,720 692,210 21.8 Total cost of revenues 7,105,487 66.2 8,887,410 1,240,635 75.1 14,063,408 68.0 17,089,655 2,385,624 75.2

Total cost of revenues was RMB8,887.4 million (US$1,240.6 million), an increase of 25.1% from RMB7,105.5 million in the same period last year.

Line haul transportation cost was RMB3,290.9 million (US$459.4 million), an increase of 0.2% from RMB3,283.1 million in the same period last year. The unit transportation cost decreased 15.4% or 6 cents mainly attributable to better economies of scale, decreased fuel price and more effective route planning.

Sorting hub operating cost was RMB2,414.8 million (US$337.1 million), an increase of 8.4 % from RMB2,227.7 million in the same period last year. The increase primarily consisted of (i) RMB118.0 million (US$16.5 million) increase in labor-associated costs partially offset by automation-driven efficiency improvements, and (ii) RMB102.8 million (US$14.3 million) increase in depreciation and amortization costs associated with equipment and facilities. Sorting hub operating cost per unit decreased 3.8% or 1 cent as automation and standardization in operating procedures plus effective performance evaluation continued to dig deep for productivity gain. As of June 30, 2025, there were 690 sets of automated sorting equipment in service, compared to 515 sets as of June 30, 2024.

Cost of accessories sold was RMB151.2 million (US$21.1 million), decreased 5.6% compared with RMB160.1 million in the same period last year.

Other costs of RMB2,860.2 million (US$399.3 million), increased 134.9% from RMB1,217.9 million in the same period last year, which include an increase of RMB1,603.9 million (US223.9 million) for serving higher-valued enterprise customers.

Gross Profit was RMB2,944.4 million (US$411.0 million), decreased by 18.7% from RMB3,620.5 million in the same period last year. Gross margin rate was 24.9% compared to 33.8% in the same period last year.

Total Operating Expenses were RMB469.3 million (US$65.5 million), compared to RMB405.3 million in the same period last year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB623.6 million (US$87.1 million), increased by 5.2 % from RMB593.0 million in the same period last year. SG&A as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 5.3% from 5.5% in the same period last year demonstrating optimized corporate structure.

Other operating income, net was RMB154.3 million (US$21.5 million), compared to RMB187.7 million in the same period last year. Other operating income mainly consisted of (i) RMB71.0 million (US$9.9 million) of government subsidies and tax rebates, and (ii) RMB60.1 million (US$8.4 million) of rental and other income.

Income from operations was RMB2,475.1 million (US$345.5 million), a decrease of 23.0% from RMB3,215.2 million for the same period last year. The operating margin rate was 20.9% compared to 30.0% in the same period last year.

Interest income was RMB208.7 million (US$29.1 million), compared with RMB288.1 million in the same period last year.

Interest expenses was RMB98.1 million (US$13.7 million), compared with RMB115.9 million in the same period last year.

Loss from fair value changes of financial instruments was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million), compared with a gain of RMB54.9 million in the same period last year. Such gain or loss from fair value changes of the financial instruments were quoted by commercial banks according to market-based estimation of future redemption prices.

Impairment of Goodwill was RMB84.4 million (US$11.8 million), related to the October 2017 acquisition of China Oriental Express Co., Ltd.’s core freight forwarding business. This non-recurring charge was recognized as the fair value of the acquired operations declined below its carrying amount during the period.

Income tax expenses were RMB575.5 million (US$80.3 million) compared to RMB665.0 million in the same period last year. Overall income tax rate was 22.9%, increased by 2.6 percentage points year over year, primarily attributable to the recognition of RMB166.0 million (US$23.3 million) in withholding tax on dividend payable to ZTO Express (Hong Kong) Limited.

Net income was RMB 1,964.6 million (US$274.2 million), which decreased by 24.8% from RMB2,614.0 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.42 (US$0.34) and RMB2.37 (US$0.33), compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.24 and RMB3.16 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB2.53 (US$0.35) and RMB2.48 (US$0.35), compared with RMB3.48 and RMB3.38 in the same period last year, respectively.

Adjusted net income was RMB2,052.7 million (US$286.5 million), compared with RMB2,805.7 million during the same period last year.

EBITDA[1] was RMB3,446.8 million (US$481.2 million), compared with RMB4,150.1 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB3,534.9 million (US$493.5 million), compared to RMB4,339.7 million in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,168.2 million (US$302.7 million), compared with RMB3,480.1 million in the same period last year.

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income before depreciation, amortization, interest expenses and income tax expenses which management aims to better represent the underlying business operations.

Declaration of Interim Dividend Payment

The board of directors (the “Board”) has approved an interim cash dividend of US$0.30 per ADS and ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to holders of its ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on September 30, 2025. The dividend payment represents a 40% dividend payout ratio. For holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares, in order to qualify for entitlement to the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 30, 2025 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be October 24, 2025 for holders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares, and October 31, 2025 for holders of ADSs.

Business Outlook

Based on current market and operating conditions, the Company revises down its previously stated annual parcel volume guidance. Parcel volume for 2025 is expected to be in the range of 38.8 billion to 40.1 billion, representing a 14.0% to 18.0% increase year over year. Such estimates represent management’s current and preliminary view, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translation of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the exchange rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate on June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating ZTO’s operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to its U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that such Non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in ZTO’s business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the related expenses and gains that the Company includes in income from operations and net income. The Company believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by ZTO’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to compare the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per American depositary share attributable to ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to ZTO’s data. ZTO encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Comprehensive Income Data: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues 10,725,964 11,831,807 1,651,657 20,685,970 22,723,272 3,172,046 Cost of revenues (7,105,487) (8,887,410) (1,240,635) (14,063,408) (17,089,655) (2,385,624) Gross profit 3,620,477 2,944,397 411,022 6,622,562 5,633,617 786,422 Operating (expenses)/income: Selling, general and administrative (592,978) (623,587) (87,050) (1,489,619) (1,361,098) (190,002) Other operating income, net 187,698 154,274 21,536 348,955 607,943 84,866 Total operating expenses (405,280) (469,313) (65,514) (1,140,664) (753,155) (105,136) Income from operations 3,215,197 2,475,084 345,508 5,481,898 4,880,462 681,286 Other income/(expenses): Interest income 288,077 208,732 29,138 533,098 407,124 56,832 Interest expense (115,855) (98,112) (13,696) (199,771) (166,988) (23,311) Gain/(loss) from fair value changes of financial instruments 54,862 (3,635) (507) 97,582 32,978 4,604 Gain/(loss) on disposal of equity investees, subsidiaries and others 11,683 (714) (100) 12,134 (567) (79) Impairment of investment in equity investees (194,452) – – (672,816) – – Impairment of goodwill – (84,431) (11,786) – (84,431) (11,786) Foreign currency exchange gain before tax 15,178 16,419 2,292 20,562 12,375 1,727 Income before income tax, and share of income in equity method investments 3,274,690 2,513,343 350,849 5,272,687 5,080,953 709,273 Income tax expense (665,011) (575,531) (80,341) (1,231,316) (1,107,105) (154,546) Share of income in equity method investments 4,318 26,747 3,734 20,373 29,892 4,173 Net income 2,613,997 1,964,559 274,242 4,061,744 4,003,740 558,900 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,195) (26,227) (3,661) (23,896) (72,161) (10,073) Net income attributable to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 2,611,802 1,938,332 270,581 4,037,848 3,931,579 548,827 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 2,611,802 1,938,332 270,581 4,037,848 3,931,579 548,827 Net earnings per share attributed to ordinary shareholders Basic 3.24 2.42 0.34 5.01 4.92 0.69 Diluted 3.16 2.37 0.33 4.90 4.81 0.67 Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary share/ADS Basic 806,668,101 799,752,637 799,752,637 805,806,731 799,123,030 799,123,030 Diluted 839,697,501 833,990,437 833,990,437 838,836,131 833,360,830 833,360,830 Net income 2,613,997 1,964,559 274,242 4,061,744 4,003,740 558,900 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (35,230) 41,831 5,839 (117,560) 50,532 7,054 Comprehensive income 2,578,767 2,006,390 280,081 3,944,184 4,054,272 565,954 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,195) (26,227) (3,661) (23,896) (72,161) (10,073) Comprehensive income attributable to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 2,576,572 1,980,163 276,420 3,920,288 3,982,111 555,881

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Data: As of December 31, June 30, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ (in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 13,465,442 13,291,796 1,855,463 Restricted cash 37,517 22,684 3,167 Accounts receivable, net 1,503,706 1,395,625 194,822 Financing receivables 1,178,617 885,730 123,643 Short-term investment 8,848,447 13,232,512 1,847,187 Inventories 38,569 47,902 6,687 Advances to suppliers 783,599 752,190 105,002 Prepayments and other current assets 4,329,664 4,806,581 670,973 Amounts due from related parties 168,160 85,585 11,947 Total current assets 30,353,721 34,520,605 4,818,891 Investments in equity investees 1,871,337 1,890,758 263,940 Property and equipment, net 33,915,366 34,861,771 4,866,516 Land use rights, net 6,170,233 6,266,927 874,829 Intangible assets, net 17,043 13,944 1,947 Operating lease right-of-use assets 566,316 491,684 68,636 Goodwill 4,241,541 4,157,111 580,310 Deferred tax assets 984,567 1,098,960 153,409 Long-term investment 12,017,755 9,054,110 1,263,905 Long-term financing receivables 861,453 1,057,892 147,676 Other non-current assets 919,331 840,081 117,271 Amounts due from related parties-non current 421,667 366,917 51,219 TOTAL ASSETS 92,340,330 94,620,760 13,208,549 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowing 9,513,958 11,046,963 1,542,097 Accounts payable 2,463,395 2,415,671 337,215 Advances from customers 1,565,147 1,660,272 231,765 Income tax payable 488,889 354,127 49,434 Amounts due to related parties 202,766 131,294 18,328 Operating lease liabilities 183,373 168,746 23,556 Dividends payable 14,134 14,345 2,002 Convertible senior bond 7,270,081 7,156,412 998,997 Other current liabilities 6,571,492 5,506,921 768,735 Total current liabilities 28,273,235 28,454,751 3,972,129 Long-term bank borrowing – 180,000 25,127 Non-current operating lease liabilities 377,717 321,857 44,930 Deferred tax liabilities 1,014,545 808,346 112,841 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,665,497 29,764,954 4,155,027 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized;

810,339,182 shares issued and 798,622,719 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 804,468,490 shares issued and 799,752,637 shares

outstanding as of June 30, 2025) 523 519 72 Additional paid-in capital 24,389,905 24,358,069 3,400,255 Treasury shares, at cost (1,131,895) (271,027) (37,834) Retained earnings 39,098,553 40,354,210 5,633,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (294,694) (244,162) (34,083) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shareholders’ equity 62,062,392 64,197,609 8,961,641 Noncontrolling interests 612,441 658,197 91,881 Total Equity 62,674,833 64,855,806 9,053,522 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 92,340,330 94,620,760 13,208,549

Summary of Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,480,095 2,168,208 302,670 5,511,115 4,531,184 632,529 Net cash used in investing activities (4,666,289) (1,163,517) (162,421) (7,044,941) (4,321,982) (603,325) Net cash used in financing activities (1,103,622) (117,713) (16,432) (973,492) (378,804) (52,879) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,526) (19,706) (2,750) 35,077 (32,266) (4,504) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,293,342) 867,272 121,067 (2,472,241) (201,868) (28,179) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,872,411 12,461,807 1,739,601 13,051,310 13,530,947 1,888,847 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 10,579,069 13,329,079 1,860,668 10,579,069 13,329,079 1,860,668

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of June 30, June 30, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 10,542,131 13,291,796 1,855,463 Restricted cash, current 22,253 22,684 3,167 Restricted cash, non-current 14,685 14,599 2,038 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,579,069 13,329,079 1,860,668

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income 2,613,997 1,964,559 274,242 4,061,744 4,003,740 558,900 Add: Share-based compensation expense [1] 6,768 2,994 418 305,155 223,263 31,166 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 194,452 – – 672,816 – – Impairment of goodwill – 84,431 11,786 – 84,431 11,786 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others, net of income

taxes (9,496) 714 100 (9,947) 593 83 Adjusted net income 2,805,721 2,052,698 286,546 5,029,768 4,312,027 601,935 Net income 2,613,997 1,964,559 274,242 4,061,744 4,003,740 558,900 Add: Depreciation 720,930 770,270 107,526 1,473,049 1,559,378 217,681 Amortization 34,345 38,306 5,347 68,325 76,125 10,627 Interest expenses 115,855 98,112 13,696 199,771 166,988 23,311 Income tax expenses 665,011 575,531 80,341 1,231,316 1,107,105 154,546 EBITDA 4,150,138 3,446,778 481,152 7,034,205 6,913,336 965,065 Add: Share-based compensation expense [1] 6,768 2,994 418 305,155 223,263 31,166 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 194,452 – – 672,816 – – Impairment of goodwill – 84,431 11,786 – 84,431 11,786 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others, before income

taxes (11,683) 714 100 (12,134) 567 79 Adjusted EBITDA 4,339,675 3,534,917 493,456 8,000,042 7,221,597 1,008,096 (1) Net of income taxes of nil

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 2,611,802 1,938,332 270,581 4,037,848 3,931,579 548,827 Add: Share-based compensation expense [1] 6,768 2,994 418 305,155 223,263 31,166 Impairment of investment in equity investees [1] 194,452 – – 672,816 – – Impairment of goodwill – 84,431 11,786 – 84,431 11,786 (Gain)/loss on disposal of equity investees and subsidiaries and others, net of income

taxes (9,496) 714 100 (9,947) 593 83 Adjusted Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 2,803,526 2,026,471 282,885 5,005,872 4,239,866 591,862 Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per ordinary share/ADS Basic 806,668,101 799,752,637 799,752,637 805,806,731 799,123,030 799,123,030 Diluted 839,697,501 833,990,437 833,990,437 838,836,131 833,360,830 833,360,830 Net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 3.24 2.42 0.34 5.01 4.92 0.69 Diluted 3.16 2.37 0.33 4.90 4.81 0.67 Adjusted net earnings per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 3.48 2.53 0.35 6.21 5.31 0.74 Diluted 3.38 2.48 0.35 6.06 5.18 0.72 (1) Net of income taxes of nil

