Vientiane Records Over 600 Traffic Accidents, 100 Deaths in First Half of 2025

Vientiane Capital experienced a significant number of traffic accidents in the first six months of 2025, with authorities reporting more than 600 incidents and 100 fatalities.

According to the Vientiane Capital Police Department, a total of 628 accidents occurred during this period, resulting in damage to 1,229 vehicles.

Of these, 474 sustained minor damage, 747 were seriously damaged, and eight were declared unusable.

The accidents also left 681 people injured, with 178 sustaining minor injuries, 359 seriously injured, and 144 suffering critical injuries.

Among the victims, 100 people lost their lives, including 15 women.

Police attributed the majority of accidents to traffic violations such as driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and operating vehicles without insurance.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to adhere to traffic laws to reduce accidents and save lives.